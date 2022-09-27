Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Muswellbrook Local Court: Dallas Kimber has bid for bail adjourned, accused of shooting a man in the stomach in June

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 27 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dallas Kimber's bail application will be heard next Tuesday at Muswellbrook Local Court.

A MAN accused of shooting someone in the stomach in June will remain behind bars after his bid for bail was pushed back in Muswellbrook Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.