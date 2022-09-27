A MAN accused of shooting someone in the stomach in June will remain behind bars after his bid for bail was pushed back in Muswellbrook Local Court.
Dallas Kimber, 20, was set to make an application for bail on Tuesday, but issues with the prosecution saw his matter adjourned until next Tuesday.
Kimber's defence solicitor planned to make an application for bail based on the strength of the prosecution case, but the court heard the police prosecutor had not seen the brief and would be unable to properly make a case against him.
Magistrate Kevin Hockey said he wasn't sure he could make a fair decision in that case.
"The Crown and DPP are entitled to be here, properly represented and properly instructed in relation to it," he said.
"I just think in the situation it's a serious charge, he's been in custody a long time and it's only three days - I'm not suggesting that's small, but clearly the Supreme Court are the superior jurisdiction for these matters and I think it's more appropriate to be dealt with in that way where the DPP and Crown can properly respond."
Kimber is charged with discharging a firearm and intending to cause grievous bodily harm after allegedly shooting a 31-year-old man in Anzac Parade on June 27.
Kimber has not entered any pleas to the charges.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
