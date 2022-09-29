Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Newcastle Herald editorial opinion, September 29, 2022: Optus hack exposes failure to prepare

September 29 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Optus hack exposes failure to prepare

Reports the Optus hacker has withdrawn the threat to release more personal data onto the web is cold comfort for the more than 10,000 people whose information was dumped.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.