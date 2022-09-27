Kris Lees wins fourth Big Dance ticket with Spanish Point

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees secured a fourth qualifier for the $2 million The Big Dance (1600m) when Spanish Point claimed the Lismore Cup (2100m) at Grafton on Tuesday.
The eight-year-old gelding powered to a three-length win in the $75,000 race transferred from a washed out meeting.
Lees already had second and third favourite, Rustic Steel and Hosier, qualified for the new race on November 1 at Randwick.
Spanish Point was a 50-1 chance for The Big Dance, alongside Lees' other qualifier, Kedah. The pair could be leading hopes in the $500,000 Little Dance, open to qualifiers which don't make Big Dance field.
Meanwhile, Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons' ride in the $2 million The Kosciuszko, Edit, was withdrawn Tuesday from the October 15 race at Randwick.
The Cody Morgan-trained, Australian Bloodstock-owned Edit injured his off fore tendon on Monday. However, Morgan and Australian Bloodstock secured a slot for Anethole on Monday.
Matt Dale-trained Cavalier Charles was confirmed as a runner on Tuesday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
