Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

History | On the trail of Middle Head's impressive fortified remains

By Mike Scanlon
October 2 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The historic, overlooked 1801 Georges Head battery, at Sydney's Middle Head reserve, is an intact colonial ruin.

FOR about 100 years, colonial authorities feared the former prison outpost of Coal River (later Newcastle) could be wide open to invasion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.