The weather looks average heading into the Labour Day long weekend but we live in hope.
Hope that we remember to turn forward the clock an hour on Sunday as daylight savings comes into action.
The bureau has been promising poor weather all week and it hasn't really eventuated, so here's hoping that unfolds into the long weekend.
At the moment, wind, showers and a spike in swell look likely to stifle any hopes of fishing out wide or off the rocks today and Saturday.
But things back off a bit Sunday and Monday.
Jason "One For" Nunn, from Fisherman's Warehouse at Marks Point, ventured out to the Shelf and beyond last Sunday in search of yellowfin and marlin, and unfortunately didn't turn a reel.
"We were lurking between 300 and 900 fathoms about ten mile over the shelf, and although things looked very fishy - water temp around 19.5 degrees, beautiful blue colour, hardly any current - we got nada," Jason said.
"Back on the Shelf the water was a black-brown colour - awful. All the other boats out that day said the same thing.
"The good water up round Port Macquarie is really slow moving and seems to be taking forever to get down here."
Closer in shore, a few guys fished the Texas on the weekend and got bag limit catches of kingfish.
And there were a few reports from The Farm of snapper, nannigai and unfortunately, barracouta.
"Guys I spoke to said they fished through them and still got some nice reds," Jason said.
"Same thing off Caves and Catho.
"There were some OK snapper hooked off Broughton last weekend, fish up to 80cm."
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie have been producing some excellent mulloway this week with notable catches ranging from 13kg up to 35kg.
Down on the Hawkesbury an angler landed a massive 42kg jewie.
Gun Teralba Lakesider Fishing Club angler Ian Weimer weighed in a 117cm jew at the club's monthly comp last Sunday.
"We had some quality fish presented," club spokesperson Randal Mason said.
"Jew, flathead, whiting, luderick ,drummer, bream, snapper, groper, plus plenty more species.
"The highlights were Ian's 117cm lake jew and 47cm whiting and Brendan's (Stobbard) 1.22kg bream."
There have been some big bream and flathead on the chew in Newcastle Harbour after dark too.
Chicken breast has been the bait of choice, according to sources who prefer to remain anonymous.
In the lake, Wayne Flanagan caught and released an 80cm lizard through the week.
With school holidays on at the moment and an influx of visitors who may need reminding about the rules it's important to remember the following.
Since August 1, the bag limits for dusky flathead in NSW are five fish per person per day, not ten; and any lizard over 70cm has to be released.
The limits are there to preserve the species and proactive clubs like Teralba Lakesiders promote sustainable fishing with initiatives like their flathead brag mat catch and release competition currently running.
"We had three new entries this week," Randal said. "An 85cm, an 83cm and a 75cm specimen - all big fish out there still swimming around in the lake."
Anglers have noted a few pike eel and hairtail cruising Newcastle harbour this week which often triggers debate about the edibility of these slippery, fanged up creatures.
They're quite the delicacy in many countries and a very sustainable source of tucker if cooked and prepared properly.
The general feeling Down Under though seems to be that you're better off cooking them between two stones and then eating the stones.
Anglers have been getting smoked by drummer off local rocks this week, with pigs upwards of 2kg on the charge.
Still mountains of salmon about in Lake Macquarie and a nice mix of tailor, chasing abundant schools of live yakkas and white bait.
Up at Port Stephens, hungry holiday anglers have been hauling in the bream off the local marina at Nelson Bay.
Gone Fishing NSW Day is on next Sunday, October 9 and DPI Fisheries will be holding community events at locations throughout NSW, including Lake Macquarie.
For more info, head to the DPI website: https://bit.ly/3RzNbLy,
Gone Fishing Day promotes fishing as a great recreational outlet for everyone. Many fishing clubs and organisations will also be running their own community fishing events.
A good example is the The Royal Crown Hotel Fishing Club at Dudley, which will be holding an event on the day with a stack of great prizes on offer courtesy of DPI. For more info check the RCHFC Facebook page.
