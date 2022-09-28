HIGH-OCTANE Newcastle Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate is ready to press the go button.
The Jets will finalise preparations for the A-League season with a friendly against Melbourne Victory behind closed doors at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday.
The hit-out will be the Jets' sixth against A-League opposition, including the 2-0 loss to Adelaide in the Australia Cup round of 32, and cap a three-month preseason.
They open their A-League campaign against the Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on October 8.
"Victory will be a good test," Thurgate said. "They are a top team, defensively sound and will give us a gauge on where we are at. Hopefully, it will be a great lead into round one."
Apart from the 2-0 loss to Adelaide, the Jets have recorded a 3-0 win and 3-all draw with Wellington, a scoreless draw against Western Sydney and a 3-1 defeat to Macarthur.
Some of the friendlies were modified and consisted of three 45-minute periods.
However, Thursday will be a proper dress rehearsal and Thurgate wants a win.
"We go into every match wanting to win," Thurgate said. "I feel like we have gone past the point of getting fitness levels up. We are where we need to be in terms of that.
"We just need to get game sharpness and get the connection between the new and existing players ready for round one."
Thurgate and a number of other senior players sat out the Macarthur trial which was played on a less than ideal surface.
Former Manchester United and Portuguese star Nani spearheads a Victory attack that includes Tom Juric and 2021-22 Johnny Warren Medal-winner Jake Brimmer.
The Jets have worked hard on improving their defence, especially in transition.
"We played Wanderers two weeks ago and it was a nil-all draw," Thurgate said. "I thought that was a positive step as a group. We played some good football in that. We also went through a stage in that game where we were under the pump and our defensive resilience was key."
Jets coach Arthur Papas plans to play the strongest XI available on Thursday.
Thurgate is expected to be joined in a new-look midfield by Brandon O'Neill and Callum Timmins.
Fellow fresh faces Carl Jenkinson, James McGarry, Callum Timmins, Trent Buhagiar and Reno Piscopo are also likely to start.
Meanwhile, Jets striker Archie Goodwin started as the Australian under-20s finished the Costa Clida Supercup in Spain with a 3-0 to England.
The England loss was Goodwin's first in the starting XI. He played off the bench in a 1-0 loss to Morocco and didn't feature in the 3-1 defeat to Chile.
The four-way tournament was Goodwin's first international experience. He will be back on deck for Jets training later this week and hopes to do enough to be in the squad for the season opener.
Jets (possible): Michael Weier; Jenkinson, Jordan Elsey, Matt Jurman, McGarry; O'Neill, Thurgate, Timmins; Buhagiar, Beka Mikletadze, Piscopo
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
