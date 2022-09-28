Newcastle Herald
Lake Art Prize: Lake Macquarie artist Braddon Snape takes top gong for artwork Allusive Object

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
September 28 2022 - 6:00am
AN OTHERWORLDLY artwork giving a peek into the endless portal of the universe has taken out the top gong at the 2022 Lake Art Prize.

