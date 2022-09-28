Jets striker Archie Goodwin out to conquer Asia with Young Socceroos

JETS striker Archie Goodwin is a step closer to playing at the under-20 World Cup.
First is conquering Asia.
Goodwin was part of the Young Socceroos, which beat Kuwait, India and Iraq to seal a place at the Asian Football Confederations under-20 championships in Uzbekistan in March.
The top four from that tournament qualify for the World Cup to be held in Indonesia.
Goodwin, who at 17 is one of the youngest in the squad, didn't feature in 4-1 win over Kuwait.
He started in the 4-1 win over India on Monday and played the final two minutes in the 1-0 triumph over Iraq, which was played early Wednesday morning.
Australia only needed a draw against Iraq to guarantee automatic qualification.
After missing a few guilt-edged chances, including a penalty, Gabriel Popovic slotted home on 59 minutes and the Young Socceroos then held strong.
"It's so important to qualify for major tournaments like the AFC under-20 Asian Cup and the FIFA under-20 World Cup, and I'm very pleased and excited for this very talented group of young players to have now made that a possibility for themselves," coach Trevor Morgan said.
Australia joins host Uzbekistan, fellow group winners Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, Jordan, South Korea, Indonesia, Oman, Tajikistan and Iran plus best runners-up Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, China, Iraq, and Syria in the Asian Cup.
Goodwin arrives back in Newcastle on Thursday and will be assessed before coach Arthur Papas selects the Jets side for Saturday's clash with Wellington at home
"I'm very thankful for the investment and commitment to this age group made by Football Australia in allowing us to go to the Costa Clida Supercup in Spain only a few weeks ago to expose these players to international football at a high level, which was vital to our success during these qualifiers.
"Our youth national teams need to be filled with the best talent, we need to showcase them to the world, and expose these players to the highest levels of football as they go on their journey to becoming top professionals and Socceroos."
