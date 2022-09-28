There has been an Olympics, World Cup and Commonwealth Games between Hockey One seasons, but Australian representative Mariah Williams says she's excited for the return of the domestic tournament.
Hockey One, the old national championships, launched in 2019 and has been sidelined during the COVID period but Thursday marks round one with NSW Pride visiting HC Melbourne for a double header in Parkville.
"I'm really excited to be back playing Hockey One," Souths striker Williams told Hockey One media.
"It has been a long time coming so I'm really excited to be back out there with the Pride girls. We've got a young group of girls and they're excited to get out there and play and show off their talent."
Estelle Hughes (Regals) is also part of the Pride's 20-player squad.
Matt Dawson Ky Willott, Rory Walker (Norths) and Nathan Czinner (Souths) are in the NSW men's group.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
