Lyndall Robertshaw was mentored by a superior before she was appointed as CEO Australia, Home in Place. She shares her priorities in her new role.
Where were you raised, and who or what influenced your career?
I grew up in Stockton and New Lambton Heights then moved to Merewether as a young adult and have been there ever since. My dad has a passion for property, so he influenced my interest in this early on. My main career influence has been my mentor, Home in Place's group managing director Greg Budworth. Not long after I started, I was offered a job back in the construction industry, but Greg convinced me to stay. He could see the growth in the sector coming. At that time, we managed a few hundred properties and owned seven units. We now manage more than 7000 properties in Australia and own more than 1700 of them.
What was your career path after school, leading up to your start in housing?
I had various jobs however my first job in property was in strata management. I then went into the construction industry, which I loved, before commencing my career with Home in Place.
You joined Compass Housing [now Home in Place] 18 years ago. What did your last role entail?
My last role for Home in Place was as the chief corporate services officer which oversees property development and acquisition, business development, marketing and communications, human resources, work health and safety, as well as social and environmental sustainability.
IN OTHER BUSINESS NEWS:
Why did you enrol in a Bachelor of Business, then MBA, a decade ago, at that point in your career?
Greg encouraged and supported me to take on further study. He has a passion for developing his people. I had young children at the time, so it was challenging to work full-time and study but I am grateful I did. This was a huge part of my success. Without gaining those skills and qualifications I wouldn't be where I am today.
You have a diploma in interior design. What made you study that?
My first job in the construction industry was at McDonald Jones Homes. Part of my role was colour consultancy, so I wanted to hone my skills. I love all aspects of property, including design.
You were recently appointed CEO Australia at Home in Place. Was it always a goal to lead there?
It wasn't my goal when I started in the role, but after a few years of working for the organisation, and a lot of study, leadership was definitely something I worked toward.
What's the state of your industry?
The community housing sector continues to strengthen. Over the past decade our sector has been the main source of new social and affordable housing dwellings.
Community housing providers don't just provide property and tenancy management, we also work with a broader network of services to support our tenants and to maximise opportunities for tenants to increase their economic and social participation. We also leverage our assets to borrow and invest in more housing.
What are the challenges as far as the state of affordable housing in Australia, given your operations are national?
Australia is in the middle of a massive housing crisis with high property prices and rents and low vacancy rates. Part of the problem is a lack of supply, particularly social and affordable homes. Over the next decade the shortfall is likely to be close to 500,000 homes.
Part of the issue is we don't have a national plan for housing. States and territories manage housing, but the scale of the challenge needs federal leadership with all levels of government working together.
What is the state of affordable housing in the Hunter?
The Hunter has some excellent examples of high quality social and affordable housing but unfortunately there simply isn't enough. Like other parts of Australia, we have thousands of households on the waiting list, and people are often waiting years to get a property.
The Hunter has some excellent examples of high quality social and affordable housing but unfortunately there simply isn't enough.- Lyndall Robertshaw
What are your priorities?
Continued growth is one priority. The demand for social and affordable housing vastly outweighs supply so further growth is crucial to our mission. Just as important as growth is people. Strong engagement with our tenants is fundamental for me. We are much more than a landlord and we seek to make a difference to people's lives. And of course, staff engagement and development are vital, our staff are the cornerstone of Home in Place.
What drives you at work?
Helping people to have the fundamental human right of a safe and appropriate roof over their head and supporting them to be engaged in their local community. I love where I work, and I love what I do, and I know I am blessed to be able to say that.
What business leader do you admire most?
Greg Budworth for his strong leadership and vision. His commitment to the cause, growth and innovation has made the organisation what it is. Globally, I would say Richard Branson due to his charismatic leadership and innovation. He takes risks and is very engaging.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Business, news and feature reporter.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.