I grew up in Stockton and New Lambton Heights then moved to Merewether as a young adult and have been there ever since. My dad has a passion for property, so he influenced my interest in this early on. My main career influence has been my mentor, Home in Place's group managing director Greg Budworth. Not long after I started, I was offered a job back in the construction industry, but Greg convinced me to stay. He could see the growth in the sector coming. At that time, we managed a few hundred properties and owned seven units. We now manage more than 7000 properties in Australia and own more than 1700 of them.