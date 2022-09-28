LAKE Macquarie-bred country-pop artist Josh Setterfield has made an instant impact with his latest single Blow Our Cover.
The single merges country with stadium rock and was recorded in Canada and mixed in Nashville by Aaron Chmielewski (Taylor Swift, Tenille Arts).
In less than a week since its release, the track has attracted more than 46,000 streams on Spotify.
It's been a breakthrough year for the former Wangi Wangi resident, who now lives on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
In 2021 Setterfield released the single Right About Now, which has racked up 1.3 million streams and saw him support the likes of Casey Barnes, Shannon Noll and The Wolfe Brothers.
Setterfield returns to Newcastle on October 21 when he supports The Viper Creek Band at Wallsend Diggers' Mezz Bar.
