Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Maitland tax agent Michael Unicomb has his registration terminated after fraud conviction for securing $1.16 million loan

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated September 28 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland accountant Michael Unicomb, right, with his solicitor Mark Ramsland outside Newcastle District Court on Monday after pleading guilty to obtaining financial advantage by deception last year.

MAITLAND tax agent Michael Unicomb has had his registration canned for a "brazen" and "premeditated" fraud scheme that saw him found guilty of submitting false information about an elderly client to secure a $1.16 million loan to funnel money to himself and an associate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.