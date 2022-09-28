Newcastle Herald
$5 million Mitchell Street, Stockton town centre upgrade complete

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated September 28 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
Alison Rigby, Melanie Taggatt (community group), lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, Michelle Watson (historical society) and Fred Watson (PPS Surf).

A $5 million dollar upgrade of Mitchell Street, Stockton is now complete after 18 months of construction.

