Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Fatal NSW street shooter 'mentally ill'

By Luke Costin
Updated September 28 2022 - 3:58am, first published 3:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image.

A NSW man so irate at his neighbour he fired about 200 bullets into the neighbourhood, killing one person, was severely affected by a mental or cognitive impairment, a jury has been told.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.