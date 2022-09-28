81 charges laid by Hunter Valley Rural Crime Investigators

Five people have been charged with more than 80 offences following investigations into multiple rural crime-related incidents in the state's Hunter Region earlier this year.
During March and April 2022, multiple illegal hunting and malicious damage offences were reported to police in Hunter Valley Police District.
Investigators from the Rural Crime Prevention Team commenced an investigation and were assisted by NSW DPI Hunting.
Following inquiries, officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team in Hunter Valley Police District to date have issued five future court attendance notices.
Three men - two aged 23 and one 29 - and a 17-year-old boy, have been charged with a total of 81 offences relating to alleged trespass and hunting offences.
Charges include enter agricultural land with hunting dog - aggravated, enter private land to hunt animal without owner consent, and destroy or damage property-related offences.
The 17-year-old boy will appear at a children's court on Wednesday. The 23-year-old man will appear at Singleton Local Court Thursday, while the second 23-year-old man will appear at Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday, October 18. The 29-year-old man will appear at Scone Local Court on Wednesday, November 16.
A 25-year-old woman has also been issued a future court attendance notice for two counts of owner not disclose identity of driver/passenger. She will appear at Singleton Local Court on Wednesday, November 9.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.