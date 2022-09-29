Newcastle Herald
Gregory John Walker pleads not guilty to larceny, accused of stealing Aboriginal flag from Chief Inspector Tony Townsend's memorial in Maitland

Madeline Link
Madeline Link
September 29 2022
Gregory John Walker pleaded not guilty to larceny at Maitland. Picture by Simone De Peak.

ONE of two men accused of stealing an Aboriginal flag from a memorial to a well-respected Chief Inspector Tony Townsend, who passed away in August, has denied the charge against him in court.

