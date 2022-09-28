Seven Days in League: Every weak-gutted dog has its day

A HEADLINE on the AAP news wire catches my attention: "Eels coach Brad Arthur adamant all fine with Nathan Brown."
This is strikes me as a case of mistaken identity, just waiting to happen.
Parramatta, of course, have a fiery lock forward known as Nathan Brown, but they also recently employed former Dragons, Knights and Warriors head coach Nathan Brown as their pathways manager.
(Neither of whom, of course, should be confused with the Nathan Brown who played 219 AFL games for Richmond and Western Bulldogs).
Anyway, is BA talking about Nathan Brown, the player, or Nathan Brown, the pathways manager?
It would appear the former, after the coach is quoted as saying: "He's been very professional about it ... at the end of the day, for players team selection is outside their control. They've just got to get on with the job."
Adding to an already baffling situation, there have been reports that Nathan Brown the pathways manager recently conducted a review into Parra's junior system, during which he uncovered allegations of nepotism.
Meanwhile there has been speculation that the other Nathan Brown has been on the outer of late after querying the ongoing selection of Arthur's son, Jake.
Confused? I am. It's all as clear as mud. Brown mud.
THE Newcastle Herald sport department encounters a moral dilemma as my colleague James Gardiner is churning out the previews for the local rah-rah grand final, between Merewether and Hamilton.
James is told Merewether's turnaround coincided with a more professional approach. Previously, coach Jamie Lind reckons training always started late because his players were too busy "standing around playing with their dicks like 10-year-olds".
This prompts intense debate, in particular over whether we can use the word "dicks" in print, and whether a reference to 10-year-olds playing pocket billiards is appropriate in a family newspaper. In the end, we decide to err on the side of caution and leave it out. You can imagine how those precious Game They Play in Heaven fans would have reacted.
Fortunately, there are no such policies and protocols in Seven Days, which has been causing offence for more than two decades now and hopes to continue doing so for many years to come.
SO for the first time in history, we'll have an all-western Sydney grand final, between the Penny Panthers and the Eels.
If the Panthers can make it back-to-back titles, I'd suggest there would be no better way to celebrate than by setting fire to their stadium, as Eels supporters did to Cumberland Oval back in 1981.
There's a new 25,000 seater getting built anyway, so burning the old one to the ground will only hasten the process.
NRL officials produce a coup by announcing the pre-match entertainment at the first-ever all-westy grand final will be none other than the working-class man himself, Jimmy Barnes.
How good! The powers-that-be in AFL head office must be feeling pretty bloody jealous right now. I mean the best they could come up with Robbie Williams in a ridiculous fluorescent pink suit.
News that Barnesy has scored the gig brings back memories of grand final day, 1997.
Yours truly was about to do an interview after the reserve-grade decider when a bloke sat down beside me and started hacking up big blobs of phlegm, which he proceeded to spit under his seat.
After trying to ignore him for a couple of minutes, I glanced over and realised it was Barnesy, warming up his tonsils for the pre-match entertainment.
A quarter of a century down the track, the great man is still going strong.
BIG Matt Lodge offers to fight Paul Gallen and insists: "I don't want a single dollar for it."
Lodge explains: "I want to donate it all to a good cause. I'll set up a go-fund me page. When it hits $1 million, I'll commit and on top of that, I'll donate my entire purse to the cause ... I'll take a beating off the best rugby league turned boxer there is on TV to make some kids' lives better. I'll be the villain and he can be the hero. Do it for the people, Gal."
You could be forgiven for thinking: "Wow. What a kind gesture."
But don't be sucked in by all this passive-aggressive smoke and mirrors. Lodge has been a model citizen for quite a few years now. But deep down inside, he still yearns to beat people up.
A RAH-RAH columnist in the Daily Telegraph reckons it's time for the Wallabies to sign an NRL coach.
'What about Ricky Stuart, who played for the Wallabies?" old mate writes. "He'd be a sensation. Or Craig Bellamy? Or Trent Robinson?"
Hmmm, yeah, nah, I can't see it happening. Maybe Alan Jones would be available?
SO here we are, the last day of the last Seven Days of the season. It's been a crazy year. And as Jaeman Salmon prepares to live out his dream by winning a grand final, I am reminded of the adage: "Every weak-gutted dog has its day".
On that note, I'll see you next year.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.