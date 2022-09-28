IT'S not surprising that a new cabaret show, Mad Bitches Inc: Smart Girls Gone Bad, was developed by a predominantly Newcastle and Hunter team of women, was a hit when it premiered at this year's Sydney Fringe Festival on September 10.
Last year's inaugural Mad Bitches Inc show, which premiered at the Newcastle Fringe Festival, followed by seasons at the Dubbo and Maitland Fringes, also had many sold-out sessions, with audience members raving about the short plays, comedy routines, songs and dances, and magic moments.
The Sydney event had viewers standing and applauding loudly at the end of its 70-minute running time.
Mad Bitches Inc: Smart Girls Gone Bad, which is part of this year's Newcastle New Annual Festival, will be staged this week in the Royal Exchange Salon Theatre in Bolton Street with 9pm shows nightly from Thursday to Saturday and a 5pm show on Sunday.
The performance and staging teams will again be a mix of well-known Newcastle and Maitland performers, talented new actors, singers and dancers, and some participants from Sydney, Wollongong and Tamworth.
The Newcastle Fringe was founded by Maitland artist, writer and performer Helen Hopcroft, who won fame for spending a year dressed as Marie Antoinette, the Austrian-born wife of France's King Louis XVI who tried unsuccessfully to stop people from replacing the monarchy with a republic.
She founded an art rock band, The Majishans, and continues to be its lead singer.
Unsurprisingly, she will wear her Marie Antoinette garb as she announces each event in the show.
The show has been amusingly described as being like "a cross between a dance party and a riot in a library".
It will include the Australian premiere of a riveting new play, Seeds in Your Pockets, that was written by Fiona Leonard, an Australian author and playwright who currently lives in Germany's Dusseldorf, where she established Blue Goat Theatre which recently premiered the play.
The play, which features rising Sydney actors Alice Birbara and Audrey Blyde, looks at La Maupin, a 17th century opera singer who scandalised France with her carrying on.
Performers Christina Robberds (Newcastle), Tony Jozef (Maitland), Meg O'Hara: actor/playwright (Newcastle) and Brooke King will pay homage to the great Freddie Mercury.
The show's other performers include: Kay Proudlove: singer/songwriter (Wollongong); Lou Chapman: actor (Newcastle); Audrey Blyde: actor (Sydney); Georgia Britt: actor (Sydney); Wolf Ifritah: performer (Newcastle); Dawn Laird: spoken word poet (Newcastle); Meg Dunn: poet/stage manager (Tamworth); Paris Rosemont: performance poet (Sydney); and Tony Jozef: performer/musician.
The staging team also includes Newcastle photographer Joerg Lehmann.
As people who have seen the previous Mad Bitches show will know, people entering the theatre will be greeted by one of the performers, Wolf Ifritah, who will do literally glowing things as they enter.
There will be 50 tickets for each show. This performance is recommended for people aged 16 and over. Prices: Standard $35; concession $25. Bookings: phone 4929 1977 or email ticketoffice@civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
PLAYWRIGHT, actor and director Jack Madden is renown for his theatre work, so it's not surprising that people are looking forward to his staging of a revised version of one of the plays he co-wrote when he was a student at Newcastle University and was the president of the Newcastle University Drama Society from 2015 to 2018.
The play, Friday the 14th, which was the last he produced with that theatre team, had its official premiere at the Factory Theatrette in the grounds of the St Pius X Middle High School in Adamstown in May 2018.
The play was his first foray into writing a one-act piece, co-authoring it with another student, Talahiva Crofts, and it parodied slasher films and tropes, with a group of friends reuniting for the first time in high school discovering that there is a murderer in their midst.
In addition to co-authoring the script, he made a cameo as Jesus Christ, and served as the director, the lyricist of one song (Jesus, I Love You), as well as the sound designer of additional incidental music, the set and costume designer, and the producer.
He subsequently produced a fundraiser revival on September, Friday 14, that was staged at Tantrum Youth Arts in Merewether. This staging featured most of the original cast, albeit all the roles were randomly redistributed and performed completely without rehearsal.
The new production will be presented by Brunker Community Theatre, which stages its shows in St. Stephen's Anglican Church Hall.
Friday the 14th will have 8pm performances on Fridays, October 7 and 14, and Saturdays, October 8 and 15, plus 2pm on Sunday, October 9.
All tickets are $25 and can be booked by ringing 0412 797 395 or emailing brunkertheatre@gmail.com.
The characters, headed by Petra, the blunt hostess of the party (Isabelle Moy) and Curtis, a sensitive, attractive man whose fiancée was killed (Luke Bell), have different natures and should keep watchers intrigued.
The other people are: Siobhan, Petra's girlfriend (Bethany Traynor), the party's caterer (Kaysia Dowie), true crime buff Natasha (Abigail Woods), hypochondriac Luke (Thomas Henry), party girl Hannah (Katie Matthews), Hannah's nebbish stepbrother Jeremy (Joshua Buscombe), and pious Ruby (Jade Devere).
