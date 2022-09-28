Newcastle Herald
Mad Bitches Inc: Smart Girls Gone Bad promises to be anything but dull

By Ken Longworth
Updated September 28 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 10:59pm
Mad Bitches Inc Smart Girls Gone Bad has enjoyed success after premiering at the Newcastle Fringe Festival last year. Picture Joerg Photography

IT'S not surprising that a new cabaret show, Mad Bitches Inc: Smart Girls Gone Bad, was developed by a predominantly Newcastle and Hunter team of women, was a hit when it premiered at this year's Sydney Fringe Festival on September 10.

