Voting opens for historic merger between Newcastle Permanent and Greater Bank

Wayne Russell (Chair Greater Bank), Jeff Eather (Chair Newcastle Permanent). Picture supplied

This is branded content for Greater Bank and Newcastle Permanent.

Voting is open for the proposed merger between Greater Bank and Newcastle Permanent, giving eligible members their chance to have a say on the future of the two Hunter organisations.

Online and postal voting is open until 48 hours before the scheduled start of the Special General Meetings on November 2 where the merger outcome will be determined.

This merger has been endorsed by the regulator, APRA, and approved by the federal Treasurer, both necessary preconditions for the merger to be put to a member vote.

Both Newcastle Permanent and Greater Bank Boards unanimously support this merger for the simple reason they believe it is the best path forward for both institutions - and for the customers they serve*.

Both believe merging will create a stronger, more resilient force in the market with the size and resources to continue to challenge the big banks and remain competitive.

The two organisations are 100 per cent customer-owned and committed to remaining that way meaning, with no shareholders to consider, all profits will benefit customers and local communities, just as they always have.

"We'll keep both iconic brands, Newcastle Permanent and Greater Bank, meaning there'll be no change to customers' bank accounts or banking details," said Wayne Russell, Chair of Greater Bank.

Newcastle Permanent and Greater Bank Boards believe merging will create a stronger, more resilient force in the market with the size and resources to continue to challenge the big banks and remain competitive. Picture supplied

"Once we've merged though, you'll be able to use your Greater Bank or Newcastle Permanent card to access both brands' ATMs for free.

"We're also committed to maintaining our current combined number of branches for at least two years, and our workforces will come together creating new career opportunities for our people with no forced redundancies as a result of the merger for that same period."

More than just providing better value for the two mutuals' combined 600,000 customers, Jeff Eather, Chair of Newcastle Permanent, said the merged entity will be an economic boon for the Hunter.

"This region is on the cusp of yet another exciting chapter and we're excited to be part of it," Mr Eather said.

"Through merging and becoming a larger organisation, we can drive growth and make an even greater contribution to our regional economy.

"We can ensure skills and expertise, jobs and investment stay here."

The merged organisation will continue to base its customer contact centres and headquarters in the Hunter and support local communities. Picture supplied

The merged entity will continue to base its customer contact centres and headquarters in the Hunter and support local communities by maintaining the $4.5 million invested each year by Newcastle Permanent, Greater Bank and their respective charitable foundations.

However, this investment in the local economy and its people would not be assured if the two Hunter-based organisations do not come together.

While it would be a return to business as usual in the short-term if the merger proposal is not passed by members, in the longer-term options for other merger partners would likely be investigated by both organisations.

These alternative options, however, may not deliver outcomes as attractive or beneficial to employees, members and local communities. Alternative partners would likely be headquartered elsewhere in Australia, meaning local jobs may move outside the Hunter and the combined local community investment could be spread more broadly across other regions.

"Before proposing to come together, both organisations investigated various options, before landing in the same place: that this proposal delivers the best outcome for our respective memberships.



"We have shared local history, our values are aligned and we are both fiercely committed to preserving customer-owned banking," said Mr Eather.

Mr Russell agreed, concluding: "Both our organisations have earned reputations for competitive customer-owned banking for local communities and merging puts us in the best position to keep doing that for generations to come.

We're voting 'yes' and recommend our members also vote yes*."

* Subject to there being no Superior Proposal.

