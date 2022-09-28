Newcastle Herald
AGL Energy, operator of Liddell and Bayswater power stations in the Hunter Valley, to accelerate exit from coal

By Marion Rae, Aap
Updated September 28 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 11:18pm
AGL Energy's Liddell power station in the Hunter Valley. File picture

Australia's largest electricity generator AGL Energy - operator of the Liddell and Bayswater power stations in the Hunter Valley - will go "net zero" after abandoning plans to split into two companies.

