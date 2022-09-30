Frank Rynehart will attend his 60th rugby league grand final on Sunday when Penrith clash with Parramatta.
Frank, of Eleebana, loves grand final day for "the sheer excitement".
"It doesn't matter who's playing. It's about the team that walks away with the shield at the end of the competition," Frank, 76, said.
At age 17, hid dad took him to his first grand final at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 1962, when St George beat Wests 9-6.
When his dad took him to a rugby league test match in 1960 between Australia and France, the experience "lit a fire in my belly".
He asked his dad to take him to the 1961 grand final, but he said "maybe another time".
"In the '62 season, I was onto him early. He caved in and took me down. He had a really great time as well. He'd never been to a grand final either."
After attending his second grand final in 1963, when St George beat Wests 8-3, Frank was "completely swept in by this magnificent event".
"I knew then I'd never miss a grand final. After all these years, I count myself extremely lucky to see so many great grand finals."
Frank did miss one, but with good reason.
His 60th consecutive grand final was supposed to be last year, but it was relocated from Sydney to Brisbane due to COVID restrictions.
As a Knights supporter, the victories in 1997 and 2001 were obviously memorable.
"As far as atmosphere, Souths versus Manly in 1968 was a bloodbath. And Cronulla against Manly in 1973 was a slugfest."
Frank has told his son Clayton that in 2032, he "may have to push me into the stadium in a wheelchair for my 70th grand final".
"He reckons if that happens, he'll make sure that my three good mates and I will arrive at the ground in a stretch limo and he'll be proud to wheel me in."
Frank has many memories of great games and heroic players, but there are also the human tales.
Soon after they met, Frank took his then girlfriend and soon-to-be-wife Lee to a grand final. She insisted on taking a picnic basket.
Frank warned her against it, saying they were better off taking peanut butter sandwiches in brown paper bags.
They sat on the hill, which was rowdy. The picnic basket got knocked over and smashed.
"With all the yobbos on the hill, I got a bit frightened. I had no idea what it would be like," Lee said.
Frank said a fight broke and "it was like a tornado".
"I could see it coming towards us. I grabbed Lee by the arm and a bloke tripped and landed on her brand new picnic basket. I didn't want to say 'I told you so or anything'," he quipped.
He recalled another memory from a grand final, with portaloos at the back of the SCG's Brewongle Stand.
"One young woman was lining up and a bikie-type pushed in and took her spot. Another bloke about eight or 10 pick handles across the shoulders saw what happened and pushed the loo over with the offender in it. Everyone around was happy with that."
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
