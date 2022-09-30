Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Frank Rynehart to attend 60th rugby league grand final in Sunday's NRL clash between Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
September 30 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Frank Rynehart will attend his 60th rugby league grand final on Sunday when Penrith clash with Parramatta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.