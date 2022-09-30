Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Taylah Shannon and Mia Dulvey, of Kotara Bears, will cheer for Newcastle Knights NRLW team in grand final against Parramatta Eels

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
September 30 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Taylah Shannon and Mia Dulvey are super-excited about the Newcastle Knights women's team playing in the grand final on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.