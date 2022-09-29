Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Friday, September 30, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
September 29 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Greater Bank office in Hamilton. Picture by Simone De Peak

WE need larger, customer-owned, mutual banks in the banking sector to reduce the market dominance of the Big Four (Commonwealth, Westpac, NAB and ANZ).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.