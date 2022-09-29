Newcastle Herald
Zipping Kyrgios set for return serve in Black Top heats at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 29 2022 - 8:30am
Minnie Finn with defending Black Top champion Zipping Kyrgios. Picture GRNSW

Million Dollar Chase runner-up Zipping Kyrgios is primed to defend his Black Top title after trialling at The Gardens in better time this week than he did before last year's triumph.

