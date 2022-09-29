Hunter renewable powerhouse charges ahead

The transformation of the Hunter and Central Coast into a clean energy powerhouse has taken a major step forward with the release of a draft declaration of the regions' Renewable Energy Zone.
The declaration sets out additional transmission network capacity, geographical area and infrastructure that will make up the zone.
"EnergyCo is leading the development of the REZ in the Hunter and Central Coast regions which have excellent renewable energy resources including offshore wind and can utilise existing power stations, rehabilitated mining land, transmission networks, port and transport infrastructure as well as a highly skilled workforce," EnergyCo executive director Mike Young said.
The REZ could also include emerging technologies such as offshore wind, green hydrogen, green metal manufacturing and electrification of existing industrial processes.
The REZ has two main objectives - the first is to connect multiple renewable energy and storage projects that can support system reliability as the state's coal-fired power stations retire. The second is to provide cheap, reliable and clean electricity to homes and businesses in NSW, which will help industries thrive and support job creation as the State transitions to a low-cost, low carbon future.
"The development of the REZ will also support investment in emerging technologies such as offshore wind, green hydrogen, green metal manufacturing and electrification of existing industrial processes," Mr Young said.
These included 24 solar energy projects, 13 onshore and 7 offshore wind energy projects, 35 large-scale batteries, and 8 pumped hydro projects.
The development of the Hunter-Central Coast REZ will also be supported by the development of other major energy projects in the region, including the Waratah Super Battery and the Hunter Transmission Project.
Meanwhile, AGL confirmed on Thursday that Bayswater power station in the Upper Hunter would remain open until 2030-33. It has brought forward the closure of Victoria's Loy Yang plant to 2035. The company plans to exit coal by 2035.
The draft declaration is now on public exhibition for 28 days until Wednesday 26 October and can be viewed online at the link below. To provide feedback or to contact EnergyCo's REZ team, please email contact@energyco.nsw.gov.au.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
