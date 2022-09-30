YET again, we see our parliament deceiving and hiding from the public.
We didn't cry out for a politically safe anti-corruption body run by politicians.
We called for an integrity commission.
We need public hearings, we need an independent body, something not chaired by yet another cabal of political game players.
We need a body that ensures that our funds are distributed by due process rather than according to political favouritism and largesse or the promise of future 'employment'.
We need parliament to always operate with integrity.
We're sick to death of lies and obfuscation.
Let's hope the independents, at least, exercise their authority and that the rest of those we voted for remember why we voted for them.
WITNESSING the silly smirk on Pauline Hanson's face as speaker after speaker rose in the Senate to censure her for the racial comments she directed at Pakistan-born Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi, I was both saddened and disappointed.
Saddened by the knowledge that despite Hanson's history of self-indulgences and racial "hate speak", enough voters with apparently similar racist views as hers managed to have her elected to the Senate.
My disappointment is with our political system's lack of ability to prevent individuals from using parliament as a bully pulpit from which to espouse the vilest of agendas.
During the Hanson censure debate, Foreign Minister Penny Wong quoted the following important questions from her maiden parliamentary speech: "How long do you have to be here and how much do you have to love this country before you're accepted? How long?"
Sadly, in my opinion, it would seem not until we stop electing racists to our parliaments.
GLOBAL atmospheric temperature and carbon dioxide concentration, and global ocean temperatures and acidity, provide some of the most intensive and extensive data collection in the world, and it is beyond question that they are all still rising.
Higher ocean temperatures accelerate sea level rise and, as ocean temperatures also provide the energy for extreme wind events, increase the potential for more extreme tornadoes and hurricanes.
Higher ocean temperatures also increase ocean evaporation, resulting in more moisture being stored in the atmosphere, potentially leading to more record rainfall and inundation events.
Yet, Peter Devey ('Science and dictation', Letters, 27/9), suggests that the rising atmospheric and ocean temperatures are having no effect. Of course they are.
Suggesting otherwise is a bit like trying to deny gravity.
IN a remarkable display of continual cognitive dissonance, a small number of writers continue to refute the indisputable scientific knowledge about climate change and the dangers it presents to humanity.
They provide what they claim is real 'evidence' - that the world does not need to act on climate change - by citing individuals and institutions that support their denialist view.
We know that at least 97 per cent of the scientific community is absolutely certain, through mountains of evidence, that anthropogenic climate change is real and needs urgently addressing.
Our denialists trawl that remaining three per cent and find compatible statements that support their opinion and it becomes their mission to share them here.
In their defence though, as humans, our minds are constantly looking for ways to tell ourselves that business as usual is OK and that's what cognitive dissonance is all about.
For example, if I am worried about my alcohol consumption I simply find a 'study' that extols its benefits and suddenly I've convinced myself I don't need to change a thing.
It's the same concept with climate change denial - find information that simply fits your world view - and believe.
SURPRISE, surprise! According to confidential leaked documents, NSW's Spanish-built train fleet will be four years late.
This is no to-be-expected COVID delay. Incidentally, didn't the Spaniards build our cracked trams? The Spanish-built trains don't meet our specs, including those related to passenger comfort.
So, we won't be getting as many people off the road and into public transport as was hoped. Will we have more train strikes by the rail unions when the new trains eventually arrive?
The question has been asked many times: why were the trains not built locally, for example, by Goninans at Broadmeadow? That way, any design deficiencies and cost overruns could have been more easily addressed, local businesses and workers would get the work, income would be generated locally, and Australia would have saved a motza on the cost of imports.
If the relatively low tech trains are late, how will we get the high tech nuclear-powered subs by 2040?
WITH the fuel excise reduction now removed by the Labor government, you will experience a price hike like no other; they are saying 20c/l. I suggest they open their eyes as we open our wallets; I reckon 30 to 35c/l increase is more like it.
The government promised it will penalise fuel suppliers swiftly if prices are manipulated for profit.
Well, hello, this has been happening over the past three months.
This government won't do a damn thing to punish multinational companies for fuel price gouging.
The government is too scared, so we will continue to pour more of our hard earned money into the vaults of these money-hungry suppliers without any intervention by our so-called government watch-dogs.
Just to add to these observations, when electric vehicles are forced upon us, does this also mean that the heaviest uses of fossil fuels, trucks, trains, earthmoving equipment, military vehicles, planes, ships, space rockets will also convert to battery power? I really don't think so.
So why should I fork out $50,000 for a battery on wheels when it's not going to make any difference to reducing carbon emissions?
If the world leaders and protesters are serious, how are they going to manage these anomalies?
WITH all the globetrotting Albo has been doing since becoming PM, I wonder if at the time he is actually in Australia he should be classified as an overseas visitor. Also when he has to supply his address, does he give it as no fixed place of abode?
YES Fred Dwyer (Short Takes, 26/9), I agree. It's called Newcastle, not ridiculous Newy. And old Newcastle was fantastic, sorry to those who missed it.
ADZ Carter, I can't agree more (Letters, 29/9). If you're buying into an entertainment precinct, what do you expect? I have to laugh about a house recently sold in Shoal Bay, up from a friend's place. The people have moved in from Sydney, paying way too much. They will discover three of the neighbouring homes are two storey Airbnb party houses and the pub is 100m down the road. I don't think these people have done any research into the area. I hope they enjoy the weekend, it's going to be an eye, or should that be ear, opener.
SIMPLE question: why can't we put solar panels in old open-cut mines, to keep them out of view? I know the angle of the sun in winter might be a small problem, but smarter people than me can figure that out. What a saving that would be for mine rehabilitation?
I AM aware of petrol price variations and 'best days to fill up with fuel', however, I was in total disbelief about the difference in price per litre within five days and even before the government's restoration of the tax. On 24/9 Premium 95 was $1.70 per litre. Then on 28/9 Premium 95 was $2.09 per litre. Within five days a difference of 39 cents! Again, in time for school holidays!
IN South Australia on September 22 the contribution of electricity from renewable to the evening peak was 0.4 per cent and stayed below 10 per cent for more than 10 hours. Of course this will not happen in NSW and Victoria when we close fossil fuel power stations and lose reliable supply. Even the most gullible and analytically-challenged could figure the outcome. Wonder what category Mr Bowen is in - maybe both.
I'M an Optus customer and luckily (so far) have not had my details placed out for all to read. One question though: I supplied my credit card details when I signed up about 10 years or so ago. Also home address, date of birth and that's about it. Can a Letters to the Editor reader please explain why the details from a Medicare card and passport details would be necessary to qualify for an Optus internet and/or a telephone connection (number)?
