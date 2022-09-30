Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Saturday, October 1, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
September 30 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The federal crossbench MPs will closely examine the integrity commission bill. Picture by Mick Tsikas/AAP

YET again, we see our parliament deceiving and hiding from the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.