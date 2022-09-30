I'M an Optus customer and luckily (so far) have not had my details placed out for all to read. One question though: I supplied my credit card details when I signed up about 10 years or so ago. Also home address, date of birth and that's about it. Can a Letters to the Editor reader please explain why the details from a Medicare card and passport details would be necessary to qualify for an Optus internet and/or a telephone connection (number)?