New developments in Newcastle's denser areas will have to prove they will provide enough parking to not have a significant impact on surrounding on-street parking.
The Herald reported in May the council wanted to remove minimum and introduce maximum parking rates for new developments.
The plans were exhibited in May and June, and feedback resulted in an additional requirement being introduced for Newcastle CBD, renewal corridors, The Junction, Hamilton CBD and Darby Street.
Developments in those areas will need a parking assessment considering the proportion of staff, visitors or patrons; the availability of public transport and anticipated impacts of not providing adequate parking to ensure no significant impact on public on-street parking.
But some councillors remained concerned about the removal of minimum and introduction of maximum parking rates.
Liberal councillor Callum Pull, who said there would be "drastic ramifications" from the changes when they were put on exhibition in May, said while he commended the introduction of a parking assessment, his opinion remained unchanged.
He referenced a submission by Cooks Hill Community Group that said while people may try to catch transport, walk or cycle, most still owned a vehicle and needed a place to park it.
Independent councillor John Church said he had been contacted by people with concerns the changes would increase the pressure on already tight on-street parking.
"While it's commendable we should be looking for alternate transport and public transport, a report only last week found our local public transport is not up to scratch," he said.
He tried unsuccessfully to move an amendment to keep the parking requirements as they were.
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said he had also been contacted by people with concerns. However he believed the assessment criteria would "provide a great deal of comfort" to the community that the changes would not adversely impact on-street parking.
Greens councillor John Mackenzie acknowledged there were parking issues in Cooks Hill, however they had not been caused by the lack of minimum parking requirements.He did not believe the changes would drastically affect existing parking.
"The evidence from other jurisdictions that have removed minimum parking is that it hasn't led to some enormous series of new developments where car parking is not available and that's simply because those types of units don't sell," he said. "Developers are well aware that the residential market does require some car parking in key areas.
"This is going to be audited over time, we will see the positives positive or negative.
"The DCP... is able to be changed if we do see there is a much worse situation."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.