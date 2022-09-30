Busy, busy October long weekend

Little Festival A whole lotta art on a small scale, will be filling in the cracks around the Big Picture Festival and New Annual. Like Saturday and Sunday from 9am until noon at Kuwumi Place, the plaza on Hunter Street between Newcastle TAFE and Hunter New England Health, street artist Indo will install a giant "crateman" made out of milk crates. On Saturday, performance artist Alan Schacher will do Sweet Separation from 11am to 4pm at Kuwumi Place, creating a miniature enclosure of sugar cubes to separate him from the public.