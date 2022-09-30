Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Busy, busy October long weekend

September 30 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deborah Kelly and CREATION at The Lock-Up, with procession and show at City Hall, Sunday, 7pm. Picture by Simone De Peak

Along with the usual array of markets and gigs, the city of Newcastle will be have a spring its step with several events connected to the New Annual creative festival, including the Little Festival of street and the Big Picture mural festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.