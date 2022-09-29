Learn2Swim: Free lessons during the long weekend for kids under five

CHILDREN under five can access free swimming lessons across the Hunter this long weekend, as Learn2Swim week wraps up.
While the east coast prepares for a third consecutive La Nina, and a lockdown-free summer approaches, lifeguards and emergency services across the Hunter are pushing vital water-safety measures.
With the focus largely on floodwater and coastal areas, Poolwerx and Kids alive have again partnered for Learn2Swim week, with a goal of "zero drownings in backyards".
"The key to achieving this is to get parents to sign up to swimming lessons," Poolwerx CEO Nic Brill said. "In Australia particularly, it is crucial to introduce kids to water safety as early as possible.
"As Australia's largest pool servicing brand, we feel that we have both an opportunity and a responsibility to promote safe water practices in our community."
Statistics from the 2022 Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report reveals that 17 children under the age of four drowned in backyard water in the year.
"Nearly 2.7 million Australians live in a house with a swimming pool, so ensuring our children are equipped to save themselves in case of an accidental fall highlights just how vital it is to call on every Aussie parent to sign up to Learn2Swim week."
Learn2Swim week is offering free swimming lessons for children under five until October 1. Hunter locations taking part in Learn2Swim week are AquaStars Swim School and Fitness in Warners Bay, Jump! at Cardiff, Kurri Kurri Aquatic and Fitness, Lakeside Leisure Centre in Raymond Terrace, and Singleton Gym and Swim.
Former Olympic swimmer, Libby Trickett, and Kids Alive have partnered with Poolwerx to support the initiative.
"Like thousands of Aussie parents, water safety is always at the front of my mind," Ms Trickett said. "With the warmer weather approaching I want to help ensure every parent has the opportunity to have the safest summer yet and enjoy the water."
Kids Alive founder Laurie Lawrence said children have curious minds and "as they become more mobile this makes them the most at risk for falling and drowning, even in shallow water".
"My life is committed to ensuring young ones are equipped with crucial water-safety skills," Mr Lawrence said. "Australian parents have their child's safety top-of-mind at all times, and we want water safety knowledge and confidence to be strong, so we can all enjoy the safest summer yet."
