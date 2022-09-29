Newcastle Herald
Learn2Swim: Free lessons during the long weekend for kids under five

September 29 2022 - 11:30pm
Olympic swimmer, Libby Trickett, and Kids Alive have partnered with Poolwerx to support Learn2Swim week. Picture supplied.

CHILDREN under five can access free swimming lessons across the Hunter this long weekend, as Learn2Swim week wraps up.

