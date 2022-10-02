THIS past week we went to the exhibition of Van Gogh - Van Gogh Alive - at Newcastle foreshore.
Accepting limitations, even expecting them, I could not have been more mistaken.
This experience is expansive, joyful and perfectly presented. All ages are rapt in the delightful reflections of his amazing mind.
The projections on the floor that children can connect with create a delightful situation to observe the wonder this artist hoped to elicit in his audience. There was no sign of boredom, just laughter and happiness.
The poetry and prose of Van Goghs' life heightened understanding and respect of the works.
Those who developed and produced this should be praised and invited to explore this form of exhibition for other artists and the public. We love it.
I BELIEVE unions have a big responsibility for safety - first for their members and the public. Australia has a good history of union responsibility.
In 1938 the United Australia Party was in office; Robert Menzies was the attorney general. The Waterside Workers Union was refusing to load scrap metal aboard the ship Dalfram that was docked at Port Kembla and heading for Japan. The wharfies made their case to the government that the scrap metal would be used for the manufacture of ammunition for war against our defence forces and cities, which did happen with untold air attacks on Darwin and sub attacks on Newcastle and Sydney harbour. The wharfies stuck to their guns, no matter what the government threw at them; their families suffered financially, they stuck together. The government's only concern was trade at any cost.
The Lyons-Menzies government didn't have a leg to stand on and the Dalfram sailed away empty, hence the attorney general was forever known as Pig Iron Bob.
It's written that during the union struggle, the ACTU and the Labor Party kept their distance.
In 1944 Menzies was at the centre of the name change from the United Australian Party to the Liberal Party.
I believe Menzies brought a culture of hatred towards the unions and even today they are still trying to wheel the whip against the unions. Time and time again the Liberals never bring a balance to the negotiation table, just their blaming mechanisms to publicly discredit the union movement.
I agree with the RTBU wanting safety first on our trains for staff and the public. I also think safety first for staff and patients in our hospitals.
We need a decent living wage for all workers, it's respect and governments should get their priorities right. Happy worker, happy production line, happy country.
WHILE I understand that the Adamstown Bowling Club hasn't always had live music outdoors, I think that the neighbours making complaints should have considered that it was always a possibility ('Adamstown Bowlo's noise report spells end for outside rock', Newcastle Herald, 27/9). Did it seriously not occur to any of the complainants before they moved into the area? Have they never seen a beer garden and/or been aware of any sort of outside music event? I've lost count of how many bowling clubs or similar I've been to where live music has taken place outdoors, as these sorts of gigs have been commonplace for many years now. The Adamstown Bowling Club is a business, and as such, its business model is subject to change. This business happens to operate in part as a live music venue, and as therefore, the location of the live music can also vary. Regardless, the gigs in question were only ever taking place for a whopping big three hours on a Sunday from 2pm to 5pm. So what would these entitled whingers do if one of their neighbours used a lawn mower or leaf blower between these hours and called the police on them?
SORRY John, it's not as easy as that. John Cooper's letter (Short Takes, 24/9) is an example of a very simplistic understanding of carbon dioxide levels in our atmosphere. Yes John, trees do absorb a significant amount of CO2. However at the same time there is a lot of CO2 released naturally into the atmosphere from decaying vegetation and forest fires. For literally many thousands of years the CO2 level has fluctuated around 250 to 300ppm, but kept pretty well in balance. However, since we started burning coal in the industrial age the levels have shot up to over 400ppm - a 50 per cent increase. The trees (and the oceans) can't absorb all the extra CO2 that we are pumping out. And that's what it's all about. The more fossil fuels we burn, the higher the CO2 level climbs and our climate is impacted by the result. We have glaciers disappearing completely, sea levels rising, extremes of weather occurring much more frequently. These are not simple weather fluctuations, they are a permanent change.
IN defeating a motion to ban fossil fuel-related advertising in the city ('Fossil fuel ad ban blocked', Herald, 29/9), Newcastle council demonstrates its own hypocrisy on this issue. Despite loudly and often espousing 'green' values, council will not take a public and symbolic position against the carbon economy. Why? Because despite its glossy brochures, council's actions actually endorse the carbon economy. Council supports a motor racing event which flaunts both green values and public safety; an event which is actually part sponsored by the coal industry.
The rationale for this shameful hand-washing exercise, making it only the second NSW council to do so? Council, it is argued, doesn't have any private advertising. So now we can expect the nuclear-free city signs to come down, since we don't host a reactor? Can we expect council's symbolic ban on wildlife trading to be similarly repealed? Marooned by its own moral duplicity, Newcastle's 'green' council is now isolated from emerging mainstream values. It is not only our state's only council to actually want to host an environmentally damaging and dangerous car race, in densely populated residential areas, but now it refuses to condemn advertising of the fossil fuels which drive the event.
THE year 2030 is important for climate targets. It is also the year that my two oldest grandchildren will turn 18 with all the rights and responsibilities that age brings, gulp, and I will turn 80. A fitting present for all three of us will be the realisation of the nation's 82 per cent 2030 renewable energy target. As an octogenarian, I will be happy with 80 per cent but the extra two per cent will be the icing on the cake. Am I hopeful? I must be. As Dostoevsky said, "to live without hope is to cease to live".
I COUNT myself as most fortunate to be one of the 8888 patients to receive cardiac surgery at Lake Macquarie Private Hospital and to be cared for by Dr Allen James and his team. The treatment and care given to me during my two-week stay was outstanding and the results of my operation have allowed me to continue a happy and healthy lifestyle. My sincere thanks, once again, to all concerned. How lucky are we to have such a wonderful facility in our city?
WHY would a telephone company ever need to know someone's passport details or driver's licence number or Medicare number? It sounds as if Optus is the one stealing personal data.
IT never ceases to amaze me that convicted murderers, paedophiles, society destroyers and misfits are displayed with their photos in newspapers. What I think should happen is the papers either disguise by blurring out of focus, pixelating or slashing a red diagonal line or cross over their image so their so-called 15 minutes or more of fame can be truly realised.
NEARLY at the start of another A-League season, giving the Jets another chance to shine. They seem to have bought a pretty good team on paper so go Jets - hopefully.
PETER Devey, do us all a favour and take up golf or bowls, please!
STEVE Barnett (Short Takes, 30/9), in the words of OMC 'How Bizarre'. I expected a response with at least one bit of substance. Instead we get a disassociated piece rambling on about Joe Biden. Worthy of Joe Biden. P.S. I left childish name-calling behind in primary school.
I CAN only agree with Trevor Reeve about the lack of progress in restoring the old post office and the Victoria Theatre ('Progress slow on city's great old landmarks', Letters, 29/9). These once grand old buildings have been left idle for decades. I want to see building workers on the job getting something to happen!
I SAW a quote from NSW Ports: "If landed in Newcastle these containers would need to be trucked or railed to their final destination, notably the population centres of Sydney and West Sydney some 200 kms away", ('Get it done', Herald, 23/9). This emphasises their view that everything has to go through Sydney. Did they investigate how many of Port Botany's containers go to areas outside Sydney's distribution area but within Newcastle's? If not, why not? Secret deals always raise suspicions.
