WHILE I understand that the Adamstown Bowling Club hasn't always had live music outdoors, I think that the neighbours making complaints should have considered that it was always a possibility ('Adamstown Bowlo's noise report spells end for outside rock', Newcastle Herald, 27/9). Did it seriously not occur to any of the complainants before they moved into the area? Have they never seen a beer garden and/or been aware of any sort of outside music event? I've lost count of how many bowling clubs or similar I've been to where live music has taken place outdoors, as these sorts of gigs have been commonplace for many years now. The Adamstown Bowling Club is a business, and as such, its business model is subject to change. This business happens to operate in part as a live music venue, and as therefore, the location of the live music can also vary. Regardless, the gigs in question were only ever taking place for a whopping big three hours on a Sunday from 2pm to 5pm. So what would these entitled whingers do if one of their neighbours used a lawn mower or leaf blower between these hours and called the police on them?