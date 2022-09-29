An outdoor dining deck, speed bumps and a lowered speed limit have now been installed in Darby Street as part of a six month trial.
The Streets as Shared Spaces initiative kicked off on Thursday with an aim to improve the dining offering and pedestrian safety along the popular eat street.
A total of 120 metres of decking space made from recycled plastic has been installed on top of seven car parking spaces between Sanctum and Goldbergs. Another five car spaces have been lost through the installation of a pedestrian crossing at the headphones courtyard.
To make up for the loss, 12 extra car spaces have been put in behind Newcastle Library, which deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said would not be affected by the expansion works at Newcastle Art Gallery.
"We've removed the fees, so there still continues to be two-hour free parking within the Darby Street area," he said. "The purpose of these works, though is to try and get people to feel safe to walk and cycle. It doesn't take all that many people arriving in Darby street in a different way to see a reduction in the number of cars that might be using the street."
The speed limit has been dropped to 30 km/h for 400 metres and the road separated from the deck by planter boxes and sandstone blocks.
Autumn Rooms venue manager Taylor Schneider said he was originally on the fence about the concept, but seeing it in action had swayed his support. He said the loss of car parks was unfortunate, but believed the benefit outweighed the negative.
"I think the value that it adds to the street in terms of the aesthetic value, and also the opportunity for us to fit more people in is definitely the big thing," he said.
"It means we're able to get people in faster and hopefully create a greater experience for people because they're not having to wait around."
Three Monkeys Cafe owner Anthony Strachan agreed it was never good to lose car spaces, but said there was still places to park nearby.
"You might not get a park straight out the front, but you'll get one around," he said.
As well as providing more space, Mr Strachan said the flat surface of the deck was a huge improvement to the footpath.
"It's the little things like having tables that don't rock around, which has always been a nightmare," he said.
"Now it'll be a nice flat surface. It's just about making it look better and feel better for the customers and enhancing their dining experience."
Throughout the trial, Cr Clausen said council would collect data on traffic, car speeds, cycling numbers and business spending to decide if the concept will be extended.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
