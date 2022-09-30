Diverse and stimulating

In addition to the curated program of events, this year Newcastle Pride Festival features Associated Festival Events appeal to a diverse range of interests and backgrounds.
Two such Associated Festival Events this year sure to be of interest are Frances with an "E", written, and performed by Frances Mulcahy, happening at The Well Bar, 48 Watt st Newcastle on Friday, October 28; and
Beyond the Wall: Stories of LGBTIQ+ spirituality & transformation at Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortland, on Saturday October 29, from 10:30am -12:30pm.
Billed as "Two puberty's 45 years apart what could go wrong!" Frances with an "E" is writer and performer Frances Mulcahy's story of gender identity.
Frances grew up in an era when gay people were only rarely visible and gender diversity was pathologised and criminalised.
It was not until her 60th year that her true nature was finally able to have a voice.
The journey from the privileged position of a white apparently cis-hetero man to that of a white transgender lesbian woman has been quite the roller-coaster.
Frances with an "E" Is a complex multifaceted story made accessible by its clarity and focus.
The content is uncensored and challenging, real and also very funny.
As Fran says herself; she is almost certainly, the most entertaining mature aged retired doctor lesbian transgender woman with a disability you will see.
Three presenters from diverse faith and life perspectives share their experience of significant turning points which give life and meaning to their journey to wholeness as a LGBTIQ+ person.
Arden Cassie (she|her)
After affirming her gender in 2018 Arden quickly found her voice as an advocate for the transgender community working with Hunter Gender Alliance and Camp Out.
Mark Toohey (he|him)
Mark came out as gay aged 30 after a decade living as a Franciscan Friar where he developed an interest in liberation theology and working for social justice. For the next two decades he worked with marginalised communities in various social work and community development positions. Mark is a founding member of Rainbow Visions - Hunter, a forerunner of Newcastle Pride.
Catherine Pepper (she|her)
Catherine (Peps) Pepper is a trusted environmental sustainability leader who is inspired by the notion that the incarnation is about the reconciliation of all things to God, and that our body and sexuality is fearfully and wonderfully made. Peps has a strong interest in emerging church initiatives and is a regular speaker at Uniting Churches around Newcastle.
This facilitated workshop will offer participants the opportunity to reflect on their own life-journey with periods of personal reflection and/or facilitated group discussion.
Event facilitator Rev Dr Rod Pattenden (he|him) is an artist and theologian and an openly gay minister in the Uniting Church.
This inclusive inter-faith event is open to anybody willing to respect diverse spiritualities aligned or otherwise with a mainstream religious tradition.
Prior registration is required as space is limited. Participants are invited to stay for lunch at the Spoonbill Café (please order and pay at the café prior to 10:30am).
Planning a festival/events takes an incredible amount of work and commitment to bring ideas from the concept phase through to planning, organisation, preparation and finally the actual staging.
Organisers of the 2022 Newcastle Pride Festival have put together an amazing calendar of headline acts.
Dolly has played some of Australia's favourite LGBTIQ+ clubs and events including ARQ, The Imperial, Home Nightclub, The Colombian, The Wickam, and Tropical Fruits. She can't wait to party with Newcastle and bring her good vibrations to Pride.
Melbourne based ARIA Club Chart DJ, Argonaut has spent the last fourteen years spinning across the city's clubs lifting roofs and turning up dance events with his brand of high-energy vocal commercial dance and house music. Career highlights to date include playing at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Splendour In The Grass and supporting RuPaul on her Australian tour.
A performer since the age of 8 and Australian Cheerleader of the Year in 2013, professional dancer and cheerleader Danni is a born entertainer.
After taking the crown in the 2019 Slay 2 Stay competition at Universal Sydney, Danni earned her place with management representation by Sydney Drag Royalty along side legends of the Sydney drag scene and stars of Stan original RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under.
Since then Danni has made appearances on Channel 9's Celebrity Apprentice alongside Australian fashion icon Camilla Franks and features on SBS Australia's Insight.
Are you looking for Molly? Well look no further because this International party girl is here to get it poppin.
Molly currently lives on Awabakal Land in Newcastle, NSW, where she started her regular club night MISFITS, Newcastle's only regular LGBTQIA+ event.
True to her international party girl status, she has graced stages all along the East Coast of Australia to the West Coast of North America. She first made her name in Canada, where she was crowned "Fierce Queen" by Aja from RuPaul's Drag Race at Vancouver Pride.
Molly Poppinz featured as a contestant on season 2 of Rupauls Drag Race Down Under.
Kara Zmatiq, the iconic live singing Drag Queen and best known for her stellar performances on Australia's Got Talent, performs joyous, heartwarming shows filled with glitz and glamour, mesmerising costumes and show-stopping, powerhouse vocals.
With a career spanning nearly 30 years, Sexy has been at the forefront of Drag King equality and passionate about representation and visibility.
Sexy had success building Drag King scene's in Sydney, Brighton and Amsterdam and has performed in the US, Japan and Manchester, Stockholm and Belgium Prides. A pioneer in their aesthetic and a leader in the genre, Sexy continues to influence and inspire today's Drag Kings.
Victoria Anthony is a proud transgender woman and DJ from Sydney, Australia.
A a transgender visibility advocate who plays at many queer events around Australia, Victoria is also the producer of trans cabaret Trans Glamoré.
Moving in some vibrant and colourful circles around Sydney, Denise Hanlon has shared the stage with talents such as Bob Downe, Libbi Gorr, Jean Kitson and Courtney Act.
A super talented singer, just wouldn't be Denise if her singing wasn't interspersed with her colourful costume, quick one-liners and often involuntary audience participation.
The super Drag ' King' of Queen. As Freddie likes to declare: "I have inside me blood of kings because we are Princes of the Universe. Fat bottom girls are my One Vision."
A vocal freak with a voice spanning 4 octaves, this Kiwi born, Melbourne based diva has worked in TV, theatre and radio all over the world having sung for the likes of Adele and the Beckhams.
These days he can be seen belting up a storm at festivals, cabaret bars and any venue who will pay his uber fair.
These feature artists and many more will grace the stages at various events throughout the festival.
PRIDE YOUTH FORMAL Newcastle Museum, Sat Oct 8
For more information visit www.newcastlepride.com.au.
We strive for the freedom to love whoever we choose to love without judgement as everyone deserves to belong.- Newcastle Pride founder, preside and Festival Coordinator Lee-Ann McDougall
Newcastle is getting ready to party and celebrate the most sequin drenched, colourful and campest festival of the year - the Newcastle Pride Festival.
Running from Friday, October 7 to Sunday, November 6 the third annual Newcastle Pride Festival supports and celebrates the lives, history, rights, achievements, culture and aspirations of the LGBTIQA+ community in Newcastle and the wider Hunter Region.
Organised by Newcastle Pride, the theme for 2022 is 'Equality-Diversity-Inclusion-Respect'.
"We still have a lot of work to do but we hope that change is happening as we keep striving for equality, acceptance, inclusion, and to be no longer invisible," Newcastle Pride founder, preside and Festival Coordinator Lee-Ann McDougall said.
"We strive for the freedom to love whoever we choose to love without judgement as everyone deserves to belong."
The festival features an amazing month-long program of out 'n' proud glamorous and inclusive safe events.
Highlights include the Festival Launch - Night Circus in Civic Park on Friday, October 7; the Twisted Cabaret, at Newcastle Town Hall on Saturday, October 22; and the the signature LGBTIQA+ all-inclusive Fair Day at Gregson Park, on Saturday, November 5.
Interspersed throughout the month between these major dates will be a curated cavalcade of Feature Events and Associated Feature Events as Newcastle Pride stages the region's most inclusive, spectacular and vibrant festival.
"Despite COVID robbing many communities including our own of the 2020 and 2021 Newcastle Pride Festival, we are thrilled to be back with our third annual LGBTQIA+ Newcastle Pride Festival," Lee-Ann said.
"This year to mark the launch of the Newcastle Pride Festival we will be raising the 'Progress Flag' at our Official Festival launch on Friday, October 7 in Civic Park followed by 'Night Circus', a sideshow alley."
Visitors are encouraged to come to this free community family friendly event dressed in their most glamorous rainbow garments, their campiest costumes, their outrageous outerwear.
"Whatever makes you feel amazing and celebrate the first Newcastle Pride festival launch," Lee- Ann said.
The flag, which will be raised at 6pm in a historic first, commemorating the start of the festival and celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community and represents the call for an all-inclusive society.
To mark this occasion there will be a group photo that everyone is invited to be part of.
Night Circus will see Newcastle's Civic Park transformed into a whirlwind of tricks, glamour, and acts that will stun and amaze! Ducks, Clowns, Food .... something for everyone.
Don your most outrageous costume for a night of twisted camp carry-on at one of Newcastle's most unique and prestigious heritage venues, City Hall.
'Twisted Cabaret' is our highly anticipated, adults only, 'classy affair' event," Lee-Ann said.
"It promises a tantilising queer smorgasbord of camp burlesque, edgy performance art and elevated drag."
Enjoy a sumptuous two-course meal and show or attend the show only in the opulent art deco dress circle.
Doors open at 7pm with pre-show drinks in the Joy Cummings Room at 6pm.
Finish the night to the beats of DJ Victoria Anthony.
Drag out your rainbow flags, shirts, tights, wig's anything rainbow and head to the free family-friendly Pride Fair Day.
Partnering with Homegrown Markets, this all-day event is the biggest on the festival calendar and promises a spectacular ride of camp entertainment and rainbow coloured fun hosted by special guest Miss Danni Issues.
"All our festival events are open to the wider community but events like Fair Day bring LGBTIQA + people and their families together and provides a space where they belong alongside the mainstream community providing a chance to join together in harmony and learn more about queer life and our culture," Lee-Ann said.
Bring a rug or your banana chair, settle in to this save and inclusive space and from 11am to 5pm enjoy the Youth Tent, Meet-up Tent, Glamorous Drag shows, non-stop performance art, live music, Doggywood Parade, Children's Space, Food Vans, Mixed Retail Stalls, LGBTIQA+ Community Stalls, The Red Torquettes and so much more.
There will be an Official Acknowledgement of County and an Auslan Interpreter.
Stay on from 5pm for headliners DJ Dolly Lama and DJ Argonaut delivering amazing queer performances till 8pm in the park.
Then continue the party at the official 'After Party' at Argyle House.
Newcastle Pride is 100 per cent volunteer-run, community-based charity organisation that seeks to create social connection for the queer community, friends and allies. It relies on grants and sponsorships to stage the annual Festival.
"We sincerely thank sponsors, supporters, suppliers, partners, grant funding, in-kind donations and volunteers who assist us in creating social harmony and celebrating community in all its diversity in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Region," Lee-Ann said.
"Without your support our festival and events are just not achievable we thank for your continuing support."