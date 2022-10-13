When we meet at the Press Book House, Jen Hankin, aka "The Emerald Ruby" stands out, covered in head to toe in rainbow attire, right down to her socks and Dangerfield Dr Martens. If we weren't meeting to discuss her music, I would think we'd be chatting fashion.
I'd planned to talk music with the 29-year-old flute-focused, multidisciplinary artist and disability advocate.
She's been playing flute since she was 10.
"My parents had this VHS of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance and there was just something about the music, the traditional Irish folk music, it just lit up all the good things in my brain," Hankin says. "Pretty much from that first watch, I've wanted to be a folk musician."
She's a solo artist, and her stage name comes from the fashion blog she started at uni. "Freed from the binds of high school uniforms, I was wearing wild and whacky every day. I'd bribe my friends to take photos of me on my phone. Gradually it's morphed into a really serious photography and art form," Hankin says.
The Emerald Ruby is now a fashion blog and a one-woman-band with ukulele, flute, singing and long-form looping. Her music is a fusion of folk, jazz and classical influences.
Much of her material has been written since 2017.
She attended university and received her bachelor of music in flute and composition, but she took five years off composing after she finished her degree.
"I felt like I had to write in a very academic and complicated way, but I just wanted to write folk music and duets, which is what I write now outside of my songs," she says.
Hankin was 26 when she was diagnosed with autism and ADHD. She also has an undiagnosed genetic condition which causes her joint pain when she plays ukulele.
Being neuro-divergent influences her writing in many ways.
"Because it took so long for me to get diagnoses and support, I have been left with really complex mixture of depression and anxiety, and a lot of the themes of my music centre around that," she says.
