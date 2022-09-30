Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Coach Michael Bolch inspiring Maitland with brave fightback: NPLM NNSW grand final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 30 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coach Michael Bolch inspiring Maitland with brave fightback: NPLM NNSW grand final

COACHES typically inspire with their words, but for Maitland this year, the actions of Michael Bolch just to be there for the Magpies after a horrific and life-threatening battle with illness has been their driving force.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.