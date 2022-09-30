NEWCASTLE is about to discover Clementine Ford's lesser-known softer side.
The controversial writer, broadcaster and feminist is teaming up with cabaret performer Libby O'Donovan to present their new show, Love Sermon, at the Civic Playhouse on October 22.
Ford's acclaimed books Fight Like A Girl (2016) and Boys Will Be Boys (2018) tapped into the zeitgeist of the #MeToo movement and positioned her as one of Australia's foremost voices in the new-wave of feminism.
However, Ford's sometimes provocative statements on social media have attracted the ire of right-wing commentators, who often labelled her a "man-hater". In 2019 Ford quit as a columnist with the Sydney Morning Herald after she was cautioned over a tweet which called then prime minister Scott Morrison a "f---ing disgrace."
We mistake romantic love for being the only kind of love that matters, but this is just one small part of human connection.- Clementine Ford
Her most recent book, How We Love: Notes On Life, was a collection of essays exploring all aspects of human connection, which presented a tenderness previously unseen from Ford.
With the help of O'Donovan - a recent Australasian Country Music Roll of Renown inductee - Love Sermon expands the message of How We Love to the stage.
"The Love Sermon is a life-affirming celebration exploring the ways we hope, the ways we connect, the ways we grieve and yes, the ways we love," Ford says.
"We mistake romantic love for being the only kind of love that matters, but this is just one small part of human connection.
"Our Love Sermon will have you laughing and weeping in equal measure, but most of all it will remind you that the gift of loving in all its messy complexities is at the heart of what it means to be alive."
