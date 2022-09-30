WHEN COVID-19 struck in 2020, Hailey Leisinger turned her attention to sourdough.
She wasn't the only person to create a sourdough starter from scratch during the pandemic - baking bread went hand-in-hand for many novices with endless days spent at home in lockdown.
But for Leisinger, it set a path for new beginnings that would lead her to open Gloucester bakery and patisserie, Batter & Dough, in June this year.
"I was a home baker," Leisinger tells Weekender.
"I don't have any qualifications. I started out baking at home making custom cakes."
She worked as a cleaner at holiday accommodation in the Gloucester area but when COVID-19 hit and people couldn't go on holiday, work dried up.
Leisinger decided to focus on baking.
She started with cakes and dessert boxes filled with tarts, pies, cheesecakes, cookies and brownies, and promoted her food on her personal social media page.
"I was offering home delivery of desserts and people were like 'Yes!', so it went from there," she says.
"I was absolutely run off my feet and it has been like that ever since over the last three years."
From desserts and cakes, Leisinger began experimenting with pastries, such as croissants, and sourdough bread.
She immersed herself in recipe books, studying the ins and outs of the process of making sourdough until she felt ready to make her starter.
"I made my first loaf and it wasn't a disaster," she laughs.
"I have no idea how I did it but it worked straight away and just went with it."
She began offering sourdough in addition to the desserts and cakes, and with the "mass exodus" of Sydneysiders moving into Gloucester during the pandemic, business boomed.
"People were turning up on my doorstep and asking, 'Are you the one that's baking the sourdough? We've just moved here from Sydney and we've heard about you from other friends who are here from Sydney'," she says.
"Eventually it just started getting way too big for my house.
"It was taking over my entire kitchen, my entire dining room, my verandah.
"We enclosed the verandah, so that I had an extra baking space."
Leisinger decided to test the waters earlier this year with a series of pop-up sales at a shopfront in Gloucester.
She baked between 500 and 1,000 items for each sale (doing all the baking herself) and sold out within 15 minutes every time.
Demand was there and it encouraged Leisinger enough to jump at the opportunity when a vacant shop front on the main street came up for lease.
Batter & Dough opened on June 9 and has been warmly welcomed by locals and visitors, often selling out before closing time.
Leisinger has since added pies, sausage rolls, pizzas and "grab and go" options to the menu such as sushi, salads and sandwiches.
The offering changes daily and there is plenty to choose from: custard-filled pastries, doughnuts, Nutella-filled cruffins and mini pavlovas to seven varieties of sourdough, bagels and baguettes, plus coffee.
Leisinger is still making every item herself, and it's all done by hand.
"We bought a really big spiral mixer for the sourdough and I hated it," she says.
"It sits there and does nothing. I just prefer to do it with my hands. You watch the dough, not the clock, you know what I mean?
"The feel of it, the sensibility of the dough and the temperature of it and how sticky it is, all of that tells you everything that you need to know.
"It is something that is really hard to teach. It's hard to learn that kind of intuition when it comes to sourdough.
"You have to love it."
Leisinger prides herself on consistency and making everything in-house.
This includes all of the varieties of pastries used for the sausage rolls, savoury and sweet pies, and slices (including the popular vanilla slice).
"Every single thing that is in our shop is made from scratch by us, all of our jams, curds and fillings," she says.
"The only thing that isn't is the Nutella."
