Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Scott Bevan's play The Rest Is Silence finds its voice in intriguing mortality tale

By Daniel Scott
October 3 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barry Shepherd, Connie Voisey-Barlin and Rory Pollock in The Rest is Silence. Pictures by Joerg Lehmann

IT is no surprise to learn that words lie at the heart of Scott Bevan's rich, multilayered new play The Rest Is Silence, which runs at Newcastle Theatre Company from October 8-22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.