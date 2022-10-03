IT is no surprise to learn that words lie at the heart of Scott Bevan's rich, multilayered new play The Rest Is Silence, which runs at Newcastle Theatre Company from October 8-22.
A writer that the Hunter can truly call our own, having been brought up in Merewether Heights in the 1960s and '70s, Bevan has built a distinguished 38-year career, in print, radio and television, on crafting and delivering them.
Bevan has also written six books - including an authoritative biography of Novocastrian artist William Dobell and wide-ranging explorations of Sydney Harbour and recently, Lake Macquarie, partly researched in what he calls his 'trusty and long-suffering kayak'.
Add to that directing and narrating several television documentaries, including one on the Hunter river, and the feature length Arthur Philip: Governor, Sailor, Spy, notable stints as a foreign correspondent in Moscow and as an ABC news presenter, and it is safe to say that Bevan's description of himself as 'restless' is accurate.
What is less well known about Bevan is his love of theatre, borne of being regularly taken, as a boy, to plays in Newcastle by his mum. It was at the then prominent Hunter Valley Theatre Company, at Civic, that he first saw the powerful actor Barry Shepherd - who has come out of retirement to play Bedford, the central character in The Rest Is Silence - and where his first play Blind, was given a read through, in his early 20s.
"I remember thinking, I'll have a play on here in Newcastle in no time," Bevan jokes, "well, 30 years later, here we are."
The Rest Is Silence is Bevan's third produced play and was begun, as he neared his 50th birthday. It emanated from his questioning: "what have I done with my life?" and the premise "if you could control and write your own eulogy, what would you say and what would you leave out?"
So, in the play, central character Bedford, a university lecturer with terminal cancer, hires young actor and eulogist Dan, to create his own funeral speech. In the meantime, Dan is also auditioning to play Hamlet in a production by esteemed young director Kate, whom it turns out is Bedford's estranged daughter.
As the play unravels, Bedford's dark past - in need of extensive sanitisation for his eulogy - becomes clear, and a complex love triangle emerges.
"The play is about the power of words to obfuscate, to hide or to bury," Bevan says. "I enjoyed writing it. I got to play with language, including Shakespeare."
Apt passages from Hamlet, a masterpiece that Bevan feels "gets closest to the mother lode of what we are all about as humans," underpin the play's themes of "life and death, youth and age" and punctuate a burgeoning love affair between Dan and the slightly older director Kate.
Having turned her back on her father and his misdemeanours, to which she was witness, Kate (in a touching performance by Connie Voisey-Barlin) wrestles with the consequences of revealing the truth about his actions, asking herself, in Bevan's words: "Is silence better than words?"
"While Kate is distancing herself from her past, she's replicated a part of her dad's history, trying to control things in her world, as a director," Bevan says.
Juxtaposed against Bedford's mortality is Dan's coming-of-age, a journey, convincingly charted by actor Rory Pollock, from self-doubting boy, putting on a show and inhabiting the lives of others, to "becoming more true to himself, being a better Hamlet by delving deeper into another person's life."
Co-directed by Claire Williams and Phillip Ross, The Rest Is Silence is Newcastle theatre at its best, posing questions of its audience and featuring a standout performance from Barry Shepherd, last seen at Newcastle Theatre Company in another Hamlet-related play, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, in 1987.
For Bevan, after an illustrious journalistic career, it is a return to an early passion for creative writing, something he is now concentrating on, with another new play, about modern culture, underway.
"Playwriting is increasingly something that makes my heart sing", says Bevan, taking on board, it seems, the advice of Polonius in Hamlet that underpins this excellent psychological drama.
"This above all: to thine own self be true."
