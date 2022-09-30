Calendar jam-packed with glamourous headline acts

Fab showcase for equality, acceptance and inclusion Advertising Feature

We strive for the freedom to love whoever we choose to love without judgement as everyone deserves to belong. - Newcastle Pride founder, preside and Festival Coordinator Lee-Ann McDougall

Newcastle Pride Festival promotes a safer, happier, healthier and more culturally rich place for all of the LGBTQIA+ community through building coalitions and alliances within Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Region.

Newcastle is getting ready to party and celebrate the most sequin drenched, colourful and campest festival of the year - the Newcastle Pride Festival.



Running from Friday, October 7 to Sunday, November 6 the third annual Newcastle Pride Festival supports and celebrates the lives, history, rights, achievements, culture and aspirations of the LGBTIQA+ community in Newcastle and the wider Hunter Region.

Organised by Newcastle Pride, the theme for 2022 is 'Equality-Diversity-Inclusion-Respect'.



"We still have a lot of work to do but we hope that change is happening as we keep striving for equality, acceptance, inclusion, and to be no longer invisible," Newcastle Pride founder, preside and Festival Coordinator Lee-Ann McDougall said.



The festival features an amazing month-long program of out 'n' proud glamorous and inclusive safe events.



Highlights include the Festival Launch - Night Circus in Civic Park on Friday, October 7; the Twisted Cabaret, at Newcastle Town Hall on Saturday, October 22; and the the signature LGBTIQA+ all-inclusive Fair Day at Gregson Park, on Saturday, November 5.



Interspersed throughout the month between these major dates will be a curated cavalcade of Feature Events and Associated Feature Events as Newcastle Pride stages the region's most inclusive, spectacular and vibrant festival.



Festival Launch - Night Circus: Friday October 7, 6pm Civic Park

"Despite COVID robbing many communities including our own of the 2020 and 2021 Newcastle Pride Festival, we are thrilled to be back with our third annual LGBTQIA+ Newcastle Pride Festival," Lee-Ann said.



"This year to mark the launch of the Newcastle Pride Festival we will be raising the 'Progress Flag' at our Official Festival launch on Friday, October 7 in Civic Park followed by 'Night Circus', a sideshow alley."

Visitors are encouraged to come to this free community family friendly event dressed in their most glamorous rainbow garments, their campiest costumes, their outrageous outerwear.



"Whatever makes you feel amazing and celebrate the first Newcastle Pride festival launch," Lee- Ann said.



The flag, which will be raised at 6pm in a historic first, commemorating the start of the festival and celebrates the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community and represents the call for an all-inclusive society.

To mark this occasion there will be a group photo that everyone is invited to be part of.



Night Circus will see Newcastle's Civic Park transformed into a whirlwind of tricks, glamour, and acts that will stun and amaze! Ducks, Clowns, Food .... something for everyone.

Twisted Cabaret is Newcastle Pride Festival's highly anticipated adult only classy affair event promising a tantilising queer smorgasbord of camp burlesque, edgy performance art and elevated drag. Picture: Supplied

Twisted Cabaret, Saturday, October 22, Newcastle Town Hall, 6pm-12am, 18+ Event

Don your most outrageous costume for a night of twisted camp carry-on at one of Newcastle's most unique and prestigious heritage venues, City Hall.

'Twisted Cabaret' is our highly anticipated, adults only, 'classy affair' event," Lee-Ann said.

"It promises a tantilising queer smorgasbord of camp burlesque, edgy performance art and elevated drag."

Enjoy a sumptuous two-course meal and show or attend the show only in the opulent art deco dress circle.

Doors open at 7pm with pre-show drinks in the Joy Cummings Room at 6pm.

Finish the night to the beats of DJ Victoria Anthony.

Fair Day, Family Free Event - All welcome, Saturday, November 5, Gregson Park, Hamilton, 11am-8pm

Drag out your rainbow flags, shirts, tights, wig's anything rainbow and head to the free family-friendly Pride Fair Day.

Partnering with Homegrown Markets, this all-day event is the biggest on the festival calendar and promises a spectacular ride of camp entertainment and rainbow coloured fun hosted by special guest Miss Danni Issues.

"All our festival events are open to the wider community but events like Fair Day bring LGBTIQA + people and their families together and provides a space where they belong alongside the mainstream community providing a chance to join together in harmony and learn more about queer life and our culture," Lee-Ann said.

Bring a rug or your banana chair, settle in to this save and inclusive space and from 11am to 5pm enjoy the Youth Tent, Meet-up Tent, Glamorous Drag shows, non-stop performance art, live music, Doggywood Parade, Children's Space, Food Vans, Mixed Retail Stalls, LGBTIQA+ Community Stalls, The Red Torquettes and so much more.

There will be an Official Acknowledgement of County and an Auslan Interpreter.

Stay on from 5pm for headliners DJ Dolly Lama and DJ Argonaut delivering amazing queer performances till 8pm in the park.

Then continue the party at the official 'After Party' at Argyle House.

Newcastle Pride

Newcastle Pride is 100 per cent volunteer-run, community-based charity organisation that seeks to create social connection for the queer community, friends and allies. It relies on grants and sponsorships to stage the annual Festival.

"We sincerely thank sponsors, supporters, suppliers, partners, grant funding, in-kind donations and volunteers who assist us in creating social harmony and celebrating community in all its diversity in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter Region," Lee-Ann said.