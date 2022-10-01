Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Grand final success at No.2 Sportsground on October 2, 2022 will be through defence: NPLW NNSW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
October 1 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence will be key to this grand final showdown with both teams capable of scoring plenty of goals. Picture by Marina Neil

How do you stop Warners Bay's lethal attack?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.