DRINKS REVIEW: Edge of the Earth Tassie IPA a wander in the wild

That spike in alertness is what fans of Counter Culture, iconic brand Stone & Wood's kooky alter ego, probably felt when the company sold to one of the big brewing consortia. Luckily, its oddity survives to serve up beer eccentricities to shock and amaze like sideshow alley. Edge of the Earth bills itself as a Tassie IPA, a tribute to "the last great wild, a place where the veil between the known world and the beyond becomes thin". While it's not quite Twin Peaks in a can, you'll definitely think of mountain streams and thick pine forest with every sip. It delivers a fresh, bitter edge, similar to the cresting west coast IPA. Malts and hops - including the aptly-named Enigma - dance around a maypole together until it's not quite clear how you came to this place, or how you get back to the road. But it's inviting, it's untouched.

