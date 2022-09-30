DRINKS REVIEW: Edge of the Earth Tassie IPA a wander in the wild

Edge of the Earth Tassie IPA,
Counter culture (stone and wood) 6.6%
$25 per 2x500ml cans
WILD places light up your senses like a dashboard. It might be evolutionary, but you can feel every part of you primed to react when you're in a place where you know help can't find you but nature can.
That spike in alertness is what fans of Counter Culture, iconic brand Stone & Wood's kooky alter ego, probably felt when the company sold to one of the big brewing consortia. Luckily, its oddity survives to serve up beer eccentricities to shock and amaze like sideshow alley. Edge of the Earth bills itself as a Tassie IPA, a tribute to "the last great wild, a place where the veil between the known world and the beyond becomes thin". While it's not quite Twin Peaks in a can, you'll definitely think of mountain streams and thick pine forest with every sip. It delivers a fresh, bitter edge, similar to the cresting west coast IPA. Malts and hops - including the aptly-named Enigma - dance around a maypole together until it's not quite clear how you came to this place, or how you get back to the road. But it's inviting, it's untouched.
The balance is perfect, and you'll struggle not to bring all your friends next time. But then again, having it all to yourself is part of the charm. Just don't go full Gollum.
Mosey Fruity Beer,
Endeavour Group, 4.2%
$17 (4-pack) or $50 (16)
If you've ever attempted to introduce a Tooheys New or VB-drinking family member to the complexities of craft beer you've likely heard them aghast, "it tastes like fruit salad!"
Well, Mosey Fruity Beer is making no apologies on that front. Mosey markets itself as "beer, but not as you know it", and nobody could accuse the Endeavour Group of false advertising.
Mosey's range of fruity beers - lime, passionfruit and blueberry - have more in common with seltzers and soda and are aimed squarely at the Gen Z demographic, rather than craft beer devotees. The main ingredients of beer remain - malted barley, hops, yeast and water - but through the unique brewing process almost all bitterness is removed and natural fruit flavours are introduced. Mosey's lime beer is zesty and sweet, delivering a summer vibe that's akin to a "shandy" without the slight bitterness.
However, the passionfruit flavour is overpoweringly sweet and sickly, and has more in common with Passiona soft drink than beer. Mosey Fruity Beers are available at BWS and Dan Murphy's.
WHETHER tomorrow brings Parramatta or Penrith delight or despair here are two fine bubblies guaranteeing enjoyment in the NRL grand final result.
The Burch Family Group's Howard Park Jeté sparklers are named after the spectacular leaps seen in ballet and connect with the brother David and sister Lesley Scogna of group chairman-CEO Jeff Burch. Both were ballet dancers, with David being an Australian Ballet principal before in 1996 swapping ballet shoes for Burch vineyard manager's work boots. This 2017 vintage 58% pinot noir and 42% chardonnay base blend is from the Burch Mount Barrow vineyard in the Mount Barker sub-region of Western Australia's Great Southern Region.
It is light gold in the glass and has fine, persistent bubbles, orange blossom scents and brisk strawberry front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows nectarine, lime zest and brioche characters and a finish of slatey acid. Great with seared scallops with pea puree and caviar and cellar over five years.
FROM 100% Mount Barker pinot noir base wine, this refreshing rosé sparkler is fairy floss pink and has rose petal scents, medium-fine bubbles and quince jelly front-palate flavour.
Strawberry, cherry strudel and nougat elements feature on the middle palate and the finish has flinty acid. Buy it at burchfamilywine.com.au and the Margaret River Miamup Road, Cowaramup, cellar door. It would be a good match for sushi and cellar for three years. Burch is Western Australia's largest family-owned wine company and has 86 hectares of Great Southern vines in the charming Denmark coastal area and 117 hectares of vineyard and its spectacular winery, cellar door, wine chapel, tasting rooms and museum at Cowaramup.
The firm is headed by Jeff Burch, a former Papua-New Guinea patrol officer-turned multinational packaging group chief and his Singapore-born wife Amy is co-owner. Their daughter Natalie is general manager-marketing director and their sons Richard and David are directors.
