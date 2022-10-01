Newcastle Herald
HSC students benefit from school holiday study sessions

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
October 1 2022 - 12:30am
Sean Newton and Evvey Thomas want to go to university to study computer science and environmental science and management respectively. Picture by Marina Neil

CARDIFF High students Evvey Thomas and Sean Newton have credited a school holidays study workshop as giving them a confidence boost ahead of this month's Higher School Certificate written exams.

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

