Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Olympic's Jemma House likely to prove headache for Warners Bay in NPLW NNSW grand final at no.2 Sportsground on October 2, 2022

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
September 30 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Olympic's Jemma House. Picture by Marina Neil

Warners Bay coach Craig Atkins has seen first-hand the damage Jemma House can cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.