Trainer Joe McFadyen with double chance in Gardens series

Dungog trainer Joe McFadyen has genuine prospects of getting two runners in the 5th grade series final (515m) when he heads to heats on Saturday night at The Gardens.
McFadyen has Strictly Palaver and Springview Angus in heats two and four respectively of six. The final is next Friday night on the group 2 Black Top program.
Springview Angus has drawn the one in his qualifier and has won two from three starts at the track and distance.
"It always helps with the shape of the race and should have him up near the lead," McFadyen said of the draw. "He does his best work when he's up in front and he should take a power of beating."
Strictly Palaver is having his first run at The Gardens and over 500m but has scored back-to-back 400m wins at Maitland.
"He was sent to us from Queensland, and he's had two starts for two wins. He's been pretty impressive," he said. "He's a bit full-on, but he's settled in really well to the way we do things."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.