IN THE NEWS:
Where were you raised and what influenced your career?
I moved around as a child (my parents were farmers) but settled in Lake Macquarie in high school. My brother was a builder and had the most influence on me. My passion was to be an architect however I did work experience with an architectural practice and was talked out of it. I decided to do civil and structural engineering [at the University of Newcastle]. I'd always been interested in buildings so the specialty in structural engineering was natural. I did practice in both structural and civil engineering for the first six years of my career.
In 1992, you were barely out of uni when you began Northrop's Newcastle base...
Yes, I was very young - probably too young. My first job was with Northrop in Sydney where I worked and did post graduate studies. I loved working in there but it was expensive. Most of my friends and girlfriend (now wife of 28 years) were in Newcastle and so I returned. Northrop supported me. In fact, most of our regional offices are the result of someone's desire to return to where they grew up.
The office now has 130 staff. What have been the milestones?
The first one was employing the first person - it's a big jump to double your capacity in one hire. The next was winning our first project with the UoN in 1993 (the Physical Planning and Estates Building), which led to three decades of nearly continuous work with the Uni. In 1997, one of our Canberra engineers moved up to head the civil team. In 2000, we set up a graduate recruitment program that has been a success. In 2010 we won the North Coast and New England Contract for the NSW Governments BER Schools program with Reed Constructions, delivering 355 schools in 18 months. Back then it was the largest contract Northrop had won, during the GFC. In 2014 we won the Newcastle 500 project and the Newcastle Memorial Walk [NMW] project, the latter taking out a highly prestigious National Engineering Excellence Award. In 2015 we were awarded the civil works for the township of Huntlee. Adapting to remote working during COVID was a significant milestone. I'm glad its behind us.
I still interview every candidate as I believe this is the most important part of the business.- Neil Petherbridge
What are "climate resilient" services?
We have offered services in water sensitive urban design and sustainability for decades. Northrop is a founding member of the Green Building Council of Australia. In simple terms, it's about designing buildings with a low carbon footprint and buildings that consume minimal energy to run. From a land development viewpoint, it's about trying to replicate the natural water cycle rather than always jumping to traditional hard engineering of concrete pits and pipes. When we design buildings, we are looking at charging for electric vehicles, making sure the roof is designed to take solar panels, looking at reusing stormwater, wind generation and smart low energy mechanical and electrical systems. It also starts in the office - we had one of the first 5-star NABERS [National Australian Built Environment Rating System]-rated offices in the Hunter when we refurbished an old video shop in Charlestown.
And the "emerging and niche" services?
These include flood modelling and bridge engineering. Our sustainability team is in this emerging space.
What is the state of development in Newcastle?
The market is extremely strong thanks in no small part to the Newcastle Mines Grouting Fund, a game changer in attracting investment. Our developer clients are looking for sites and those that have product on the market are experiencing strong sales. Green field residential lots are also in high demand with supply unable to keep up. Non-residential development in commercial office, health and aged care are also very strong.
NSW hasn't met supply targets for residential apartment or stand alone homes for a decade. The NSW planning system is broken and is a massive constraint on supply across the board. Whilst demand outstrips supply, prices will only go one way and that is up. Once interest rates level out, demand will be back, and strong.
Housing supply is constrained by lack of developable land. From purchasing a site to getting it rezoned and approved for construction, it takes about 10 years. Even when the site is rezoned, often much of it has constraints preventing development and reducing the yield of housing lots considerably. Additionally, state government agencies like Transport are then causing delays with their approval processes or a lack of investment in enabling infrastructure. The Hunter has 9% of State population and receives less than 1% of road funding.
What do you like most about your profession?
The wide variety of projects. I get to work with a lot of great clients, many who are now personal friends, and a great team in the office. We make it a fun place to work. The most challenging part now is finding good people to join us.
Northrop is marking 30 years in Newcastle. What has helped its growth?
It's all about the people. To this day, I still interview every candidate as I believe this is the most important part of the business.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Business, news and feature reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.