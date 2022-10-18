The first one was employing the first person - it's a big jump to double your capacity in one hire. The next was winning our first project with the UoN in 1993 (the Physical Planning and Estates Building), which led to three decades of nearly continuous work with the Uni. In 1997, one of our Canberra engineers moved up to head the civil team. In 2000, we set up a graduate recruitment program that has been a success. In 2010 we won the North Coast and New England Contract for the NSW Governments BER Schools program with Reed Constructions, delivering 355 schools in 18 months. Back then it was the largest contract Northrop had won, during the GFC. In 2014 we won the Newcastle 500 project and the Newcastle Memorial Walk [NMW] project, the latter taking out a highly prestigious National Engineering Excellence Award. In 2015 we were awarded the civil works for the township of Huntlee. Adapting to remote working during COVID was a significant milestone. I'm glad its behind us.

