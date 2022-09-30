Collective effort the key for Newcastle Knights in Sunday's NRLW grand final

Parramatta play a very similar style to us. They like to drag you into a dogfight.- RON GRIFFITHS
KNIGHTS coach Ron Griffiths believes Parramatta will try to beat Newcastle at their own game in Sunday's NRLW grand final at Accor Stadium.
The Eels are $2.90 underdogs with the bookmakers after remarkably qualifying for the decider on the strength of one win in the regular season.
Heading into their final-round clash with Brisbane, the Eels were in danger of collecting the wooden spoon. Instead a 28-16 victory enabled them to scrape into fourth position on for-and-against statistics, earning a semi-final berth against defending premiers Sydney Roosters, who won all five preliminary rounds.
Parramatta then produced the upset of the season to eliminate the Roosters 24-10 and set up a grand final showdown with Newcastle.
Griffiths, however, was far from surprised as he has strong memories of Newcastle's 18-16 win against the Eels in round three, in which the Knights twice had to come from behind. He expects Parramatta will try to grind Newcastle down with a no-frills game plan.
"I think Parramatta play a very similar style to us," Griffiths said. "They like to drag you into a dogfight. So for us, it's not so much about improvement, but just making sure we are resolute in everything we do.
"Just keep turning up. We can't have a play off.
"I think that's the most important thing this weekend, because if you miss one opportunity, or if you don't turn up for your teammate this weekend on one occasion, it could be detrimental.
"So for us it's about not having a play off this weekend."
While the Knights have a host of players capable of winning the game with moments of magic, Griffiths said "team-first actions" would determine the outcome..
"I can talk about individual ability and how good our middles are, or how good our halves are, or things like that," he said.
"But it's the team-first actions that have held us in good stead from day one.
"When we led and were in front, team-first actions got us there and kept us there.
"When we came from behind, it was team-first actions and a willingness to stick to our game cycle that dragged teams back or got us back in the contest and helped us win games."
Griffiths has encouraged his players to "harness the excitement" of grand final week. But he has reminded them it's just another game and they need to stick to their processes.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.