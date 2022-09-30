Newcastle Herald
Collective effort the key for Newcastle Knights in Sunday's NRLW grand final

By Robert Dillon
September 30 2022 - 8:30pm
Newcastle Knights coach Ron Griffiths expects Parramatta will try to beat his team at their own game in Sunday's NRLW grand final at Accor Stadium. He says a collective effort, rather than individual brilliance, will be the deciding factor. Picture by Marina Neil

Parramatta play a very similar style to us. They like to drag you into a dogfight.

- RON GRIFFITHS

KNIGHTS coach Ron Griffiths believes Parramatta will try to beat Newcastle at their own game in Sunday's NRLW grand final at Accor Stadium.

