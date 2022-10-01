Sporting Declaration: Why the Knights' NRLW team are moving the goalposts

A SIGNIFICANT anniversary passed this week, unnoticed by all but the most attentive of Newcastle Knights fans.
Wednesday - September 28 - marked exactly 25 years since the Knights beat arch-rivals Manly 22-16 in the greatest game of rugby league ever played, the 1997 ARL grand final.
Time flies.
Nonetheless, a quarter of a century down the track, memories of that game remain engraved in the brains of any Knights supporter worth his or her salt.
The Chief wreaking havoc on his own personal seek-and-destroy mission.
Robbie O producing the game of his life, smiling brazenly as he skirted around Terry Hill to score the first of two tries. Steve Crowe unleashing furious haymakers at Cliffy Lyons.
Joey Johns overcoming a punctured lung to somehow keep Newcastle in the contest and then, in the final seconds, throwing the most famous pass of his illustrious career to send Darren Albert in for the matchwinner.
All of which have been immortalised in Knights folklore, as have the players responsible for those heroics, who are routinely referred to as "club legends" whenever their names are mentioned these days.
And I guess the question I'm pondering today is whether, in 25 years' time, we'll be looking back on Newcastle's 2022 NRLW grand final team with the same sense of reverence.
Way back in 1997, it would have been almost inconceivable that one day women would be paid to play rugby league in the same stadiums as their male counterparts, with games broadcast live on the same TV networks.
Yet here we are, and for the Knights, in particular, the timing could hardly have been better.
It's been a bleak couple of decades for the Novocastrian faithful.
Since their 2001 premiership triumph, the Knights have won nothing more meaningful than a NSW Cup grand final, back in 2015, and various under-age titles.
The Newcastle Jets captured the imagination by winning the 2007-08 A-League championship, and again in 2017-18, when they hosted the grand final, only to be cruelled by a video-referee debacle.
Sadly, the Jets, like the Knights, have collected more than their fair share of wooden spoons since they last hoisted the silverware.
Long-suffering followers of both teams deserve better.
And now, finally, a rare chance to uncork the champagne looms on the horizon, as the Knights prepare to clash with Parramatta in Sunday's NRLW decider.
Old-timers might not know what to make of all this. A mate of mine probably summed it up when he told me: "I can't watch women smashing each other."
I have to admit that I struggled to take the NRLW seriously in its inaugural years.
A four-team league featuring three preliminary rounds and a grand final hardly seemed a worthwhile exercise. My perception was that it was a token gesture, hastily launched as the NRL tried desperately to keep up appearances after the rise and rise of women's competitions in AFL, cricket and soccer.
Even when the NRLW expanded to six teams, it was hard to get overly excited about a Newcastle team who appeared to have been largely imported from New Zealand and Queensland and failed to win a game.
It was probably not until a few weeks ago, when circumstances dictated that I had to cover several games, that I started to appreciate what the NRLW has to offer.
It's a great product that will surely continue to improve.
The women play with a high skill level. They run hard and tackle harder, and don't shy away from collisions. Meanwhile, there is less wrestling and fewer professional fouls that you'll see in the men's game.
They're seriously competitive yet at the same time exhibit a refreshing sense of fair play.
For example, I noticed Newcastle back-rower Yasmin Clydsdale recently exchange words with an opponent after a heavy tackle. I assumed she was giving her a spray, only for the TV commentators to point out she was checking on her rival's well-being.
The more I've watched of the Knights, the more I've come to realise how good their players are. Fullback Tamika Upton, 17-year-old halfback Jesse Southwell and skipper Millie Boyle are the obvious standouts, but there is no lack of quality among the support cast.
Above all else, they play with what coach Ron Griffiths describes as a "team-first" mentality. It's all for one, and one for all.
After the underwhelming season their male counterparts produced, they've been like a rainbow at the end of an east-coast low.
If you haven't watched a game, do yourself a favour on Sunday. I'm confident you'll be back for more.
And if the Knights emerge triumphant - which I expect they will - who knows what legacy it will leave?
These women are pioneers, juggling "real" jobs, or tertiary studies, with their football careers.
There's not enough money in the game, yet, to justify full-time professionalism.
One day, there may well be. Whether this generation of players benefit from it remains to be seen.
But 25 years from now, here's hoping Knights fans are looking back on their 2022 NRLW team not just as premiership winners, but as game changers who inspired a new era.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.