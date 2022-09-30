Newcastle fast bowler Michael Hogan pulls up stumps after marathon innings

PLAYERS from both sides formed a guard of honour as Newcastle's Michael Hogan walked onto the field for his last game as a professional cricketer on Thursday.
The 41-year-old former Merewether fast bowler has retired after his final appearance for Glamorgan in the English County Championship, against Sussex at Hove.
Hogan forged a remarkable career on both sides of the planet after debuting for Western Australia in 2009.
The right-armer then linked with Glamorgan in 2013 for what would become a marathon 10-season stint.
Across all three formats, he took 931 wickets, including 221 in Sheffield Shield matches, which puts him eighth on Western Australia's all-time list.
He dismissed a further 653 batsmen for his adopted county, although he went wicketless in his last innings as Sussex batted out a draw to deny Glamorgan a possible shot at promotion to the first division.
Hogan also scored more than 2500 runs, mainly at No.11, and managed to survive 307 innings without once being dismissed lbw.
