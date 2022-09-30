NRLW Knights inspiring the Hunter

PERHAPS only politics delivers the same tribalism we find around sporting fields. In modern life there are few situations in which roaring crowds and warpaint are encouraged the way they will be tomorrow night at Sydney's Accor Stadium.
Parramatta and Penrith will duke out an NRL grand final promoted as the battle of western Sydney, and rightly so. Both teams are at the peak of their powers in a part of the state that has grown in political and cultural clout in recent years.
But for those of us in the Hunter, the main event will arrive hours earlier.
The red and blue have won two NRL titles. The famous last-second victory over Manly in 1997, and a steamrolling of favourites Parramatta in 2001. Had Knights fans known the roller-coaster decades they were fated to endure, they may have savoured those twin Andrew Johns-led premierships even more than they did.
This year's 14th place finish was another disappointment, but it has been offset by the emergence of an entirely new drawcard. Even in its infancy, the NRLW competition has been a revelation - a high-quality showpiece that rebalances the contact-sport scales, traditionally skewed by gender.
This season's Newcastle side, brimming with talent and personality, has bounced between highs and lows. Teenage sensation Jesse Southwell and her sister - injured co-captain Hannah - are becoming household names. That a social media post after the death of Queen Elizabeth II by Indigenous Knights player Caitlan Moran became such a significant national media story is another sign this league has a deserved space on the national stage alongside the men's game.
That is not to say all things are equal in league. The pay gap between men and women is an issue that will only intensify if the NRLW's impressive trajectory continues to build a sizeable following of its own.
Win or lose on Sunday, the NRLW Knights should hold their heads high after a season that gave fans something to cheer for as the men's team lost game after game on their home turf. But their victories this year have carried a deeper significance, because young girls watching the games now have heroes that look like them, that they can relate to. The importance of such female role models cannot be discounted.
Jesse Southwell this week said she always wanted to be better than the boys she played alongside as a Kotara Bears junior. Our piece today with Kotara under-9s Taylah Shannon and Mia Dulvey shows the excitement the competition is generating among young fans, who can look to a career path that did not exist when the Southwells were that age.
For now, we will cheer the inaugural Knights NRLW team in its quest for the club's third grand final win. And whether in the crowd or in front of a television, the next generation will dare to dream. That may be the most significant victory of all.
