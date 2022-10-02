Newcastle Herald
Hunter-trained hopes Hosier and Casino Kid find rhythm for Big Dance

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated October 2 2022 - 5:04am, first published 12:00am
Hosier, left, steals a gap and Casino Kid, far right, comes home strong at Randwick on Saturday. Picture by Jenny Evans/Getty Images.

Hunter-trained Hosier and Casino Kid showed they were on track for the inaugural $2 million Big Dance (1600m) on November 1 with a quinella at Randwick on Saturday.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

