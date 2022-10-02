Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

End of mandatory isolation another step in normalising COVID control as vaccines and improved COVID treatments take up the weight

By Editorial
October 2 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new rules from October 14 are part of a transition that treats COVID like any other respiratory illness.

Mandatory COVID isolation ends in Australia from October 14, marking a significant shift in Australia's response to the pandemic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.